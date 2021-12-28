Powerful mini PC that has everything on offer for only … € 286!

Specifically, this Beelink mini PC is a model powered by a 11th generation N5095 processor It offers a speed of up to 2.9 GHz and offers great performance with low power consumption. A chip that is accompanied by 8 GB RAM memory DDR4 and that it has a 256GB SSD to save all the files we want and that provides high read, write and data transfer speeds, which also helps in the performance of the computer.

Some of the advantages that these types of computers offer us is that they take up very little space, so we can easily place them on any desk, no matter how small, and that we can easily take them with us to have all the information, games and applications saved in he always at hand wherever we go. Simply connect the mini computer to the television or any monitor and we will have it ready to use.

At the graphics level, this Beelink U59 is capable of playing video in quality 4K at 60 fps and offers support to make use of several displays at the same time thanks to its dual HDMI output port. It also has dual-band WiFi wireless connectivity and Bluetooth 4.0.

Its great hardware and the heat dissipation system with an excellent built-in fan, makes the performance of this mini PC optimal for executing all kinds of tasks on it. The dimensions of this model are 12.4 x 11.3 x 4.1 cm and it weighs only 800 grams.

Mini PC Beelink U59 on sale

A device with a compact size and powerful hardware that we can easily place anywhere or take it comfortably wherever we go and that has an official price of 349 euros. Now, thanks to the offer that we find on Amazon, it is possible to buy it for 309.99 euros. However, as if that were not enough, it is now possible to apply a additional discount coupon that allows us to save another 23 euros more on your purchase.

Therefore, the final price to pay for this Beelink U59 mini PC is nothing more than 286.99 euros. An offer that offers a delivery time of one day for Amazon Prime customers and three days for other users and that includes free shipping costs in any case, so we will not have to pay a single euro more to receive the equipment at home. If you want it as a gift from Kings, you are still in time to receive it.