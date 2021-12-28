Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso closes the session with gains

Today Tuesday, December 28, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.6587 per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 4 cents in the exchange rate to stand at 20.6761 per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

In the foreign exchange market, investors continue to act with caution against the spread of the Ómicron strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its possible impact on the economy, affecting the US dollar and giving the peso room for maneuver to gain ground.

On the local scene, the economist Gabriela Siller highlights the new historical level of the CPI in the Mexican stock exchange, which stood at 53,630.53 points. It also points to the scenarios in which the project Pemex to reduce oil exports.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.6761 – Sale: $ 20.6761

: Buy $ 20.6761 – Sale: $ 20.6761 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.86

: Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.86 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.05 – Sale: $ 21.20

: Buy: $ 20.05 – Sale: $ 21.20 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 20.90 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.90 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.70 – Sale: $ 21.60

Buy: $ 18.70 – Sale: $ 21.60 IXE: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.90 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Monex: Buy: $ 20.28 – Sale: $ 21.28

Buy: $ 20.28 – Sale: $ 21.28 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 20.34

Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 20.34 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Santander: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.23

Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.23 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 21.17

Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 21.17 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 21.30

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 47,706.9 with a downward trend in real time.

We reward you to read Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso starts the day with appreciation

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.37 pesos, for $ 27.76 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.