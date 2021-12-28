Public Health: The fourth booster dose should be given six months after receiving the third

The first group to be vaccinated with the optional fourth booster dose against Covid-19 will be health personnel and pharmacists, people over 60 years of age, immunosuppressed people, including those with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, asthma, cardiovascular diseases. , kidney failure and cancer.

This was established by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) this Monday, through resolution 000069, which modified 000048 from last October.

Then, the front-line personnel of the Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force) and the National Police (PN), teachers, journalists and people who require it due to special conditions continue.

The fourth booster dose should be given six months after receiving the third dose, and heterologously.

The application of a fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 was the measure considered by President Luis Abinader and the Public Health Cabinet of the Executive Branch, to face the arrival of the omicron variant. This opens the way for the presentation of the vaccination card to reflect a third one placed as of January 31.

Measures that are maintained

The mandatory use of masks, frequent hand washing and respect for physical distancing are maintained, as well as the other health protocols in force.

In addition, people may only receive up to 75% of the total capacity of the establishments for public use, always in compliance with current sanitary protocols and for the celebration of activities that involve crowding, authorization must be obtained from the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (Mispas).

This is the full resolution:

First: In order to comply with the provisions set forth in resolution no. 000048 of October 8, 2021 of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MISPAS), the Main Vaccination Scheme against COVID-19 is established for all people over 18 years of age, consisting of three doses of available vaccines. Heterologous administration (that is, mixed application of vaccines) is recommended.

Second: It is established that the third dose of the Main Vaccination Schedule against COVID-19 may be applied from thirty days after the person has received the second dose.

Third: An optional booster dose (4th dose) is enabled starting with health personnel and pharmacists, people over 60 years of age, immunosuppressed people (including those with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, asthma, cardiovascular diseases, kidney failure and cancer) , front-line personnel of the Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force) and the National Police, teachers, journalists and people who require it due to special conditions, which may be applied as of six months after receiving the third dose. In this case, heterologous administration is also recommended.

Paragraph : It is reconfirmed that, in exceptional cases, the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance may grant a special permit to those people who cannot receive the vaccine for medical reasons, as well as to pregnant women with less than 16 weeks of gestation.

Bedroom: It is established that, as of January 31, 2022, people over 18 years of age must present their vaccination card or certificate in the same terms of the third article of resolution no. 000048 of October 8, 2021 of the MISPAS, but with evidence of having completed the Main Vaccination Scheme of three doses of the vaccine against COVID-19.

Paragraph I: In order to show that the three required doses have been completed, the presentation of vaccination cards or certificates validly issued outside the Dominican territory will be accepted as valid.

Paragraph II: People who, after the indicated date, have not completed the Main Vaccination Schedule, must present a negative PCR test no more than 7 days after it has been carried out. Paragraph III: The requirement to present the vaccination card or certificate with at least two doses for people between 12 and 17 years old, or presentation of a negative PCR with no more than 7 days after completion, is maintained. Fifth: The other provisions contained in No. 000048, dated October 8, 2021 of MISPAS are ratified.

Sixth: All people over 12 years of age are encouraged to complete their vaccination cycle against COVID-19, in accordance with the recommendations of the health authorities for each case.

Seventh: This resolution nullifies any other provision of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MISPAS) that is contrary to it.

Eighth: It is sent to the corresponding institutions, for their knowledge and request for assistance in complying with the measures provided in this resolution.

Nineth: The following resolution is sent to the Access to Information Office for publication on the institutional web portal in accordance with the regulations.