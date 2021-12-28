put a brake on it with physical exercise

The liver It has several tasks in our body: it helps digest food, store energy and eliminate toxins. If you are unable to do this normally, it may be due to some kind of illness, including fatty liver disease, a condition in which fat accumulates in the organ.

A good way to prevent disease and other associated diseases is to do physical exercise. Physical activity not only trains the muscles, but can also prevent the development of fatty liver, according to a new study by the German Diabetes Research Center (DZD), the Helmholtz Munich and the University Hospital of Tübingen. The findings show what molecular adaptations, particularly of the liver’s mitochondria, can be observed in this process, according to their authors in the journal. Molecular Metabolism.

Role of exercise in liver response

Scientists from the Institute for Clinical Chemistry and Pathobiochemistry of the University Hospital of Tübingen and the Research Institute for Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases (IDM) of the Helmholtz Institute Munich of the University of Tübingen investigated the extent to which exercise regulates or modifies adaptation of the liver to increased energy intake and what role skeletal muscle plays in this process.

In the study, collected by Europa Press, mice were fed a very energetic diet. Some also received regular treadmill training. Behind the six week interventionThe researchers examined the animals’ liver and muscles for changes in the transcriptome, mitochondrial proteome, lipid composition, and mitochondrial function.

Less fat and specific lipids in the liver

The results showed that training regulated important enzymes that break down glucose and fructose in the liver, as well as the mitochondrial metabolism of pyruvate. Thus, the substrate loading for mitochondrial respiration and lipid synthesis can be reduced.

As a consequence, it is stored less fat in the liver and specific lipids are lowered, such as diacylglycerol species. Additionally, glucose control improves in exercise-trained mice. Additionally, increased breathing capacity of skeletal muscles relieves metabolic stress on the liver.

“The results fit very well with the approaches of ongoing clinical studies testing inhibitors against some of the targets found here, such as the mitochondrial pyruvate transporter. They also demonstrate that regular physical activity regulates many targets at the same time nodes. key to metabolic pathways, an effect that cannot be achieved with monotherapy“, assesses the DZD scientist, study director and professor of molecular diabetology at the University Hospital of Tübingen, Dr. Cora Weigert.





