Quirónsalud will open a new center for Plastic Surgery, Aesthetic Medicine and Ophthalmology in Albacete

The managing director of Quirónsalud Albacete, Santiago Villanueva has announced that among the most important projects for the year 2022 is the opening of a new medical center in the capital. “For the year 2022 we have important challenges such as the opening of a new medical center for Plastic Surgery, Aesthetic Medicine, and Ophthalmology in Albacete”, explained the managing director.

The Quirónsalud Albacete Hospital is located in the ‘top’ five of the best hospitals in Castilla-La Mancha

On the other hand, the Quirónsalud Albacete Hospital is located in the ‘top’ five of the best hospitals in Castilla-La Mancha in the annual ranking just released by the Institute of Governance and Applied Economics Coordinates in its Hospital Excellence Index , by occupying the fourth place in this classification after the Hospital Complexes of Ciudad Real, Albacete and Toledo.

This ranking understands hospital excellence as the sum of quality of care, hospital service, well-being and patient satisfaction, innovative capacity, personalized attention and resource efficiency; betting on the quality and sustainability of a universal health system, as stated by the aforementioned Institute, highlighting that a joint analysis of hospitals, both public and private, has been carried out, prepared through surveys of nearly 2,000 health professionals throughout Spain, based on the results and perceptions of the professionals who work in them. On the other hand, at the national level in IEH 2021, the Jiménez Díaz Foundation stands out for the sixth consecutive year as the best hospital in Spain. Leadership that recognizes, for yet another year, its commitment to excellence and highly qualified management.

For the managing director of Quisónsalud, Santiago Villanueva, this distinction from the IEH represents a new challenge to continue in the line of operation of Quirónsalud professionals in Albacete. “It has been a complicated year again, but also another year in which we must feel satisfied to have been able to weather the different situations we have encountered, many of them complex and a new challenge to continue on the line of operation”, stated the managing director.

“Beyond the unquestionable quality of care of our hospitals and the commitment and dedication of health professionals, the situation experienced as a result of the pandemic has made us reformulate the paradigm of excellence through the reinforcement of fundamental pillars such as innovation, research and teaching and assess, more and more, transversal health models that allow to make the most of the clinical translation of all the accumulated experience, with the aim of putting it at the service of the patient and society ”, stated Jesús Sánchez Lambás, Executive Vice President of the Coordinates Institute.

Quirónsalud is the leading hospital group in Spain and, together with its parent company Fresenius-Helios, also in Europe. In addition to its activity in Spain, Quirónsalud is also present in Latin America, particularly in Colombia and Peru. Together, it has more than 45,000 professionals in more than 125 health centers, including 56 hospitals with approximately 8,000 hospital beds. It has the most advanced technology and a large team of highly specialized professionals of international prestige. Among its centers are the Jiménez Díaz Foundation University Hospital, Teknon Medical Center, Ruber International, Quirónsalud Madrid University Hospital, Quirónsalud Barcelona Hospital, Dexeus University Hospital, Gipuzkoa Polyclinic, General University Hospital of Catalonia, Quirónsalud Sagrado Corazón Hospital, etc.

The Group works to promote teaching (eight of its hospitals are university hospitals) and medical-scientific research (it has the FJD Health Research Institute, accredited by the State Secretariat for Research, Development and Innovation).

Likewise, its healthcare service is organized into units and transversal networks that allow optimizing the accumulated experience in the different centers and the clinical translation of its research. Currently, Quirónsalud is developing a multitude of research projects throughout Spain and many of its centers carry out cutting-edge work in this area, being pioneers in different specialties such as oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, gynecology and neurology, among others.