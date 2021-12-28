Raúl Jiménez ranks as one of the most undervalued footballers in the Premier League

In the ranks of the America club was formed Raul Jimenez, and from his youth he defined himself as a player with great potential in offense, due to which he was required by Alfredo Tena to be with the first team in the MX League on October 9, 2011 before Monarchs, Being the beginning of his promising career, with his surprising action in the networks of rivals he won over the Azulcrema fans, consolidating himself as the best striker in the competition and that would lead him to the squad of the Atletico Madrid.

It was in 2018 that Jimenez signed his contract with Wolverhampton, where he began to shine with his talent, resulting in the henchman of Nuno Espírito Santo within his main tactic, and even in 2019 he was named as one of the main attackers of the Premier league by scoring 27 targets, being at that time valued at 30 million euros.

However, with the injury suffered by the Tepeji Wolf with the former Arsenal defender, David Luiz, in November 2020, the Mexican remained inactive for more than half a year and now that he begins to resume his rhythm of play this season, for which he has only scored three goals in the Premier league under the indications of Bruno lageGiven his poor performance in the rivvales’ goals, the 30-year-old forward’s monetary range decreased to such a degree that he was considered one of the most undervalued footballers in English football.

Photo: Nathan Stirk, Getty Images

According to the data revealed by Transfermarkt, in this closing of 2021 Raul Jimenez It has a value of 22 million euros, losing eight DEM to place in eighth place within the top 10 of the last update, where the names of Grealish, Kane, De Bruynea, Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Ndombélé, Holding, the aztec player, Sancho Y Towers.

Raúl Jiménez’s career

Raul Jimenez was with him America club during 2011 to 2014 where he quickly became the figure of the azulcrema squad and later be on the radar of the Atlético de Madrid, going to Benfica and in 2018 with the Wolverhampton. During this season the forward has added 1,396 minutes, appearing in 17 games with three touchdowns and two passes.

His return with the Mexican National Team

After overcoming the skull fracture, Raul Jimenez returned at the end of the year to be part of the convocation of Gerardo Tata Martino to represent the Mexican team in the World Cup qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022, where he already managed to score by charging a maximum penalty before The Savior in Cuscatlán.