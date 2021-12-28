Rebelde: salary, true friends and all the secrets that Dulce María from RBD revealed | Mexico | MX | Celebs | FAME

What was not known about “Rebelde”? Dulce María was one of the members of RBD, a soap opera that began to become a commercial phenomenon, along with Alfonso Herrera, Maite Perroni, Anahí Puente, Christian Chávez, Poncho Herrera, Christopher Uckermann, among other celebrities. However, few knew what was going on behind the lucrative project and what the protagonists received for all the work they did on screen and other shows. The Mexican actress was in charge of revealing those secrets.

The artist age 36 was born in Mexico City and, from a very young age, was already working in the TV, first through commercials and then in “Sesame Street”. However, his life would change radically when he was part of “Rebel”.

The soap opera was a resounding success and a phenomenon that dazzled millions of young people since its appearance on October 4, 2004. What started as a soap opera, reached unsuspected areas, such as concerts, shoe brands and clothing, magazines, dolls, board games, among other products.

The series culminated on June 2, 2006 with three seasons. But it was not known what was really going on behind, at least not from the experience of Sweet Maria, who revealed some secret details of “Rebelde” such as the true friendships and the salary they received for giving life to their characters.

Dulce María did not participate in RBD's first reunion on stage.

WHAT WERE THE SECRETS THAT DULCE MARÍA REVEALED ABOUT “REBELDE”?

Dulce Maria from RBD revealed that the cast received a very low salary compared to the earnings that “Rebelde” had not only with the soap opera but with all the products and tours that they carried out around the popular characters of that time.

In an interview with Yordi Pink, the Mexican actress explained that, in the last year of the program, the members got together to talk about what they earned and discovered that they were amounts that they considered low.

“It was something very strong because apart from that we earned a little bit for what it was, now I do an accounting of what was generated with the concerts and of course, it touched us very little. When we arrived in Mexico, we all went to Benítez’s office (the administrator) and told him that we wanted to win all the same, but it was already the last year “, he stated.

She also explained that she had no problem with the others RBD members. “At first we started to get along a lot and with Zoraida (Gómez) because she was the little group in the novel. With Christian I have always gotten along well, we always laugh a lot “, he stated. But they did exist conflicts in the band, like the ones Anahí had with Poncho Herrera and Christian Chávez. Although there were frictions, the experience of the group connected them in some way, according to the also writer.

WHAT DID MAITE PERRONI SAY ABOUT THE NEW VERSION OF RBD?

The actress Maite Perroni, who gave life to Lupita Fernandez In the popular Mexican series RBD, he did not hesitate to wish the cast of the new version of “Rebelde” the best, the same one that will debut in January 2022 on Netflix.

“I wish you the best, the truth is I think it is a great project, it is a great opportunity. It is a new generation and that energy, that passion and that talent has to go out into the world. I want it to be a success for everyone and that they enjoy it to the fullest ”, said the actress to the cameras of the program “Sale el Sol”.

Likewise, the artist recognized that RBD greatly influenced her acting and musical career. “Rebel for me is and will always be a giant heart in my life that has only filled me with love”, Perroni added.

Mexican actress Maite Perroni

HOW WAS MAITE PERRONI’S AUDITION FOR “REBELDE”?

After graduating from the Center for Artistic Education (CEA), from Televisa, in 2003, Maite Perroni participated in an audition to be part of the youth soap opera “Rebelde”, which would become an international phenomenon.

“They gave me ‘callback’ after the audition and later they gave me the news that I stayed in the cast”, he told the program “Hoy”, by Las Estrellas.

Perroni revealed that Lupita Fernández was only supposed to appear in the telenovela for six months, but since the character was so well accepted by the public, she stayed until the end, although her biggest surprise came when she was informed that she would be part of the RBD group … She didn’t know how to sing .

“When they decided that the group was going to be six members, they began to do a mini audition among the other actresses of the ‘cast’ (…). There I was lucky that he touched me because I did not sing even in the shower, there I was understanding the ‘autotune’ “, remembered. The pop group RBD that was active for 9 years. Then he became a soloist.

WHAT IS MAITE PERRONI’S REAL NAME?

The full name of the actress is Maite Perroni Beorlegui. She was born on March 9, 1983 in Mexico City. He is 38 years old. Currently, the artist is also working on the new installment of the popular series “Dark Desire” on the Netflix streaming platform.

WHY DID ANAHÍ PUENTE MAKE THE DECISION TO STAY AWAY FROM THE STAGES?

Anahí Puente, the remembered Mia Colucci from Rebelde, He said that he decided to take a step to the side of the stage to focus on his personal and family life, especially because he went through difficult moments that he did not detail.

“There were also things that were a bit rough at times, that were not so pretty or that marked in a not so positive way. That over time made me think about taking some time, a break ”, manifested in the program Today.

She added that, currently, she decides when and where to appear, especially to take care of the time she dedicates to her family, made up of her children. Manuel Velasco Puente, Emiliano Velasco Puente and her husband Manuel Velasco Coello, who is a Mexican politician and lawyer.

