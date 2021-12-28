Robots, space travel, cybersecurity and more tech trends for 2022

Robot Astro from Amazon. (photo: La Razón)

2021 has been an eventful year marked by the massive distribution of a vaccine against him coronavirus as well as by the important changes technological that have continued to be produced.

This year is coming to an end to make way to an even more innovative 2022. Concepts like cripcurrencies ”, drones, artificial intelligence or star wars they will become more important next year.

What can be said with complete certainty is that 2022 will be full of enthusiasm for new technologies, the most relevant of which will be detailed below:

The crypto world still generates mistrust and uncertainty

Industry cryptography has had a year of ups and downs. Ether, the second largest currency on the stock market, reached a new all-time high above $ 4.7 billion in December.

However, its volatility still scares users. Without going any further, the SQUID token inspired by the popular series Squid game skyrocketed to $ 2,856.64 in 20 minutes , which turned out to be a multi-million dollar scam that touched thousands of people.

This year, in October, it launched ProShares Bitcoin Strategy, the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) of bitcoins, a mutual fund listed on the Wall Street Stock Exchange in New York (United States), whose value depends directly on the value of the cryptocurrency.

According Josep Curto, data scientist, mentions that the adoption of cryptocurrencies at the national and institutional level increase in 2022 “Thanks to the technologies blockchain and the appearance of stablecoins or similar, that contribute little more volatile and more stable ”.

Photograph of a bitcoin during President Nayib Bukele’s announcement about the bitcoin city project. EFE / Rodrigo Sura



Drones to deliver orders at home

Depending on where you live, a drone deliver your orders to you for the first time next year.

Flytrex, an Israeli startup that operates three delivery stations in North Carolina, United States, just received FAA approval to deliver within a radius of about one mile.

Flytrex. (photo: FleightWaves)

The company says it will allow shipping of products from various retailers, including Walmart, to more than 10,000 homes. Wing Aviation, owned by the parent company Alphabet Inc. from Google, is currently testing and planning to launch its first commercial drone delivery service in a dense metropolitan area: Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Texas, USA

All these drones will continue to be piloted by humans in accordance with FAA regulations.

Flytrex. (photo: Internet of Business)

Billionaires space race to continue in 2022

The American Billionaire Jeff bezos went into space in July in a New Shephard rocket, which reached an altitude of 106 km in an 11-minute flight.

Nine days before the founder of Amazon will embark on this journey, the British billionaire Richard Branson announced that he and his crew would board Virgin Galactic spacecraft to launch space tourism on a journey that had already been boarded.

To all this, we must add a third actor: the billionaire Elon musk, the owner of Spacex, which is planning a six-day space tour in 2023 to orbit the moon.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. (photo: Voi.id)

According Curto, the space race that started in 2021 will continue in 2022 with the aim of making this type of travel possible.

SpaceX’s SN20 will be launched on a reusable rocket. “On the way to Mars, we will return to the Moon to test technologies that will help us reach the red planet”, explains the teacher.

On the other hand, space debris has been generated for decades and there are satellites that have reached the end of their useful life, so next year they will be launched “Substitutes based on lighter, more durable and even 3D printed technology”.

Remains of satellites in space. (photo: Medium)

You will log in without password

Passwords are really a mess. They can be guessed or you may be a victim of cybercrime. Therefore, to prevent hackers, The future will have password managers that generate unique and meaningless identifications for each service.

For example, you can connect to Netflix receiving a special link by email. The same happens with Slack, PayPal or the payment system Shopify, They also send a code to your phone number.

Microsoft recently allowed users to bypass the password and instead choose a Microsoft Authenticator app code, a security key or a verification code sent by phone or email.

A study by identity protection technology company Transmit Security found that consumers have a 44% more likely to subscribe to the service if they can use biometrics.

On the other hand, a 35% of users are more likely if they can use biometrics without the password option. “The year 2022 will not be the end of passwords, but we will see progress in that direction,” said Andrew Shiki.

Password. (photo: ITSite)

Health sensors are reduced to a ring

Like a smartwatch, the Movano ring detects heart rate variability (HRV), sleep, respiratory rate, temperature, blood oxygen level, steps and calories.

Anyone can wear this ring though Movano explains that it is specially designed for women. As with other health and fitness devices, the ring data will be viewable through a dedicated mobile app.

Movano aims to make your device too control blood sugar and blood pressure to help conduct clinical trials and collect more data using radio frequencies.

However, all these uses must be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in U.S.

Movano ring. (photo: CNET)

One of Movano’s goals is to counter Oura Ring, and thus offer a cheaper starting price. Although the current reference of rings is based on the USD $ 340,Movano will be less expensive, according to its creators. On the other hand, Movano offers a subscription service that can exceed USD $ 6 per month, exceeding what Oura costs.

Chronic disease prediction targets long-term business goals. For now, according to the screenshots of the app, it is still a visually appealing analysis that combines several factors, like sleep and exercise.

Movano ring. (photo: TechSpot)

An Amazon robot in your home

Amazon brings home robots that, in addition to being the smart speaker in your home, They can take care of the children, wash the dishes, clean the toilets or be a travel vacuum .

Star, the domestic robot integrated in Alexa from Amazon, uses sensors to roam your home. It can do all the typical Alexa stuff (play music, answer questions, etc.), but it also uses the camera to monitor your home in your absence.

If the robot is in the home of an elderly parent, you can use a function called Alexa Together (enter the link to know how it works).

David Limp, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services at Amazon, says Astro represents a transition to “ambient intelligence,” where our computers fade away and allow us “headless, real-world interaction.”

Robot Astro from Amazon. (photo: Pocker-lint)

