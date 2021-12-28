Rogelio García and Armando Capiró, new members of the Palmar de Junco Hall of Fame

This Monday, December 27, when 147 years of the first baseball game in Cuba are commemorated, of which an official box score is preserved, four former players were inducted into the Palmar de Junco Hall of Fame, product of the voting that the Elector Group has been doing since 2017.

This time the ballots of the nominees for their performance in our National Series favored Rogelio García from Pinar del Río and Armando Capiró from Havana, while in the stage before 1961 the majority of votes went to the gardener Antonio “Haitiano” González, a native of Ciego de Ávila.

Rogelio, called the “Cyclone of Ovas”, is one of the best pitchers who have passed through our domestic championships to the point of achieving the lead in strikeouts seven times, he has two no-hitters or runs on his resume and has several medals for gold in regional games, world championships and intercontinental cups with the Cuba team flannel.

Capiró was a fearsome slugger who also wore the national team uniform on several occasions. He is privileged to be the first player in our national series to hit more than 20 home runs in a season and the first to hit the 100-homer mark in his career.

As for the “Haitian” González was a strong hitter who left good numbers in the Cuban Professional League with the Elephants of Cienfuegos and the Cubans Sugar Kings, where he won the title of champion in the so-called Little World Series of 1959, in addition to playing 12 years in the majors where he hit more than 100 home runs and averaged 286 batting average.

The Veterans Committee, for its part, chose the infielder Mariano Álvarez, an athlete who played in national series and in Pedro Betancourt’s strong League with Central España.

The exaltation ceremony will be on February 6 in the mythical grass of the legendary stadium, considered the oldest in the world that remains active.