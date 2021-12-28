Ronaldo hits the payroll with an ax as soon as he arrives

Ronaldo and his team are already working to lift Cruzeiro with the aim of taking him to the top. The former Real Madrid player took over 90% of the club’s shares a week ago at a rate of 62.5 million euros. In addition, it will take care of the debt that the entity has with FIFA of 7.7 million euros for various transfers.

One of the first points to improve is salary policy in order to reduce players’ payroll by two thirds. Anyone who does not accept this decision will leave the club after a termination of their own contract. After several days of work, Ronaldo’s team has classified the contracts as “unpayable and irresponsible”, As reported ESPN.

The Brazilian already made it clear that each problem would be treated with great prudence to Avoid the mistakes of the past with the sole purpose of achieving success in the months to come. All the information and decisions that Ronaldo makes with his team will be announced in communications so that the fans are aware of everything that happens in their club.

I know expects that within 120 days the full financial and economic situation of the Cruzeiro will be known. Once those days are over, Ronaldo will announce if he decides to buy the Brazilian entity, since there is a clause that would allow the ‘Phenomenon’ to back down, although his team assures that he is not considering that option.