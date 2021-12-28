Russell Westbrook had enough of the criticism about his level in the NBA 2021 with Lakers and responded with all

Russell Westbrook is in a shower of criticism for his level with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA 2021 and has now broken the silence.

What problems you have Los angeles lakers! THE 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) it’s chaos for those led by Frank vogel and after the defeat with Brooklyn nets, the one who returned to be in the eye of the storm is Russell westbrook.

Despite hitting a triple-double, Westbrook disappointed once again thanks to several turnovers and ineffective shooting; finished 4-20 in field goals and failed in key moments for the tight 122-115 loss.

After this, the first to defend him was Lebron James, highlighting his energy and his way of playing, since it gives 100% at all times. However, the criticism does not stop, and even this Monday a league star also gave an opinion about it.

Karl Anthony-Towns, from Minnesota Timberwolves, was the last to hit him for chase stats and triple-doubles. After, Draymond green He came out to defend him, but Russ’s patience ran out and he decided to speak for himself. Here, the base’s words.

Russell Westbrook had enough of the criticism

According to Trevor Lane, of Lakers Nation, Westbrook was asked if he should be in attack mode or focus on finding his teammates, “I got tired of the situation of what everyone wants me to do and what they think I should do.”, answered. He also added that he will continue to compete like never before. “People always say ‘let Russ be Russ’ but no one knows what they mean except me.