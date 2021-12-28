Samsung resumes the update to Android 12 on all its mobiles after correcting the errors detected

Once the errors are fixed, your Samsung mobile will receive the update to Android 12 very soon.

Samsung started the rollout of the stable version of One UI 4 based on Android 12 in the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Z, but recently had to pause this update due to a series of errors, one of the main a compatibility issue with Google Play.

Now, just a few days after learning of this postponement, we just learned that Samsung has already You have resumed the update to Android 12 for all your phones after correcting the errors detected.

The update to One UI 4 for Samsung mobiles restarts its deployment

As the guys from XDA-Developers Samsung tell us has resumed the deployment of the update to One UI 4 based on Android 12 in all its terminals, after fixing the detected problems thanks to a collaboration with Google carried out in recent days.

One UI 4.1 will arrive in February: these are all the Samsung phones that can be updated

For the global variants of the Galaxy S21 series, this new version of the update is labeled G99xBXXS3BULC, while in the Korean versions the label of this new version is G99xNKSS3BULC. For their part, the new firmware versions for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are identified with the labels F711xxxS2BUL6 and F926xxxS1BUL6 respectively.

All these new firmware versions for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have the most recent security patch, December 2021.

This high-end Samsung from 2017 just got an update

In the event that you have not yet received this update via OTA, you can check if you already have it available by accessing the option Software update found within the section of Settings and if so, you can install it simply by clicking on the button Download and install.

Related topics: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe