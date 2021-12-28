Schwarzenegger’s son and Guatemalan mother reveals why he does not use his father’s last name – Prensa Libre

In general, before the media, it has been shown that Joseph Baena has a “very close relationship with his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, although at the beginning of his acting career he has never used the well-known surname to give himself a boost,” the report cites. .

Joseph Baena, son of the Hollywood star, was interviewed for the prestigious Mens’Health magazine by journalist Philip Ellis, to whom he gave details of his personal and professional life.

Baena took the time to explain why.

“There are a few variables to it, but it’s just not my top priority at the moment, so I’m focused on myself and building an acting career and that real state of affairs right now,” Baena said.

Training

The report cites that one of the fields in which Baena invites us to make comparisons with his famous father are his social media accounts, especially Instagram, where he boasts his statuesque figure and his advances at Gold’s Gym in Venice, USA. USA

In that social network is to observe him in his demanding bodybuilding trainings, like his father, thus recreating the most iconic poses of Schwarzenegger during his bodybuilding career, where he achieved the prestigious Mr. Olympia title no more and no less than seven times consecutive.

Fitness and weight lifting are passions of both Arnold and Joseph.

They frequently train together and Joseph has described his father as the best coach in the world because he puts pressure on him and never allows him to “cheat” on exercises, the Men’s Health note quotes.

Baena told the journalist that her father is a stud. “I admire him a lot … so in a certain sense he has influenced me in many things: the path that I have taken to be an actor, my work in the gym, my physique and many other things that I do,” he confessed to the specialized magazine.

The actor and athlete is advised by his father; however, he has decided not to use his famous father’s last name

Confesses

In the report, Schwarzenegger’s son confessed:

He has decided not to use the surname Schwarzenegger although he has the recognition of his biological father and could use it.

The relationship between the two is close, although Arnold’s son prefers to build a career without obviously using his father’s influence.

Guatemalan mother

Joseph, who was born in 1997, is the result of the relationship that the former California governor had with his housekeeper, the Guatemalan Mildred Baena, while he was married to Maria Shriver.

The former bodybuilder and movie star’s infidelity came to light in 2011, when Shriver questioned his strong resemblance to the boy.

The scandal led to the divorce of the couple, after 25 years of marriage.