She is Susana Gómez, the architect who stole Maluma’s heart

Maluma, one of the most followed singers today, has a new love. This according to a publication he made on his Instagram account and where he was very caramelized with his partner.

But who is this woman who stole the artist’s heart? It is about Susana Gómez, an architect with a reserved life who has been in a relationship with the singer for several months.

The young woman’s Instagram account is private, so the details that are known are few.

Media such as Bang Showbiz assure that the love affair between the Colombian and Susana Gómez began a few months ago. Specifically when Maluma was photographed walking with Gómez through the streets of Beverly Hills and wearing a sweater from his hit ‘Hawai’.

Another piece of information they have published is that the architect is close friends with the interpreter’s mother, Marlli Arias, as well as with his aunt and sister, Yudi Arias and Manuela Londoño, respectively.

In a publication made by the celebrity’s mother, the young woman was seen in a rather familiar photo, which fueled rumors of the romance.

This closeness has shown that Maluma and Susana Gómez have known each other for years, but it was not until now that they decided to establish a relationship.

The architect is also known to have been married, but divorced earlier this year.

The Colombian’s last relationship was until 2019 with the model Natalia Barulich, who was later romantically linked to the footballer Neymar Junior, a Paris Saint-Germain player.

Maluma’s courtship test

Interest in Susana Gómez has been revived, after on December 24 the singer published a Christmas photo kissing a woman passionately.

In addition to this, he wrote the phrase “Thank you, Santa”, accompanied by a red heart.

His followers reacted to the photo with thousands of comments.

“Thank you for damaging Christmas, Juan Luis”, “Noo, my heart”, “You are the perfect couple, whatever you say, Maluma and Susana are perfect, I love you very much. Merry Christmas ”,“ You just ruined my Christmas ”, “If it’s true, I’m really happy for you. Your music has helped me through very hard times so I’m glad. Greetings ”, were some of the messages left to the singer.

At the moment Maluma has not revealed more information, but it has been clear that he is enjoying his love a lot with his recent Christmas Eve publication.