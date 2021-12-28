“Shut up gü …”: Pepe Aguilar responds strongly to his daughter Angela after shaming him live

Mexico City. – Pepe Aguilar He recently tried to do a live broadcast through his social networks to have a talk with his followers, however, it did not work out at all when his daughter Angela came out on stage.

The singer wanted to share with all his followers the live celebration they were doing during the night of Christmas, where he was excited telling details about the celebration, however, the young singer appeared and embarrassed him.

In the video, Pepe told Ángela to pose because there was 1,900 people connected on the live broadcast, so the singer responded and let him know that that number was not very impressive. That is why Pepe Aguilar replied:

Shut up gü .., the lives of this little guy reach 25 thousand, 45 thousand… kid beggars, get to do something ”, he said amused.

Angela could not resist laughing at this comment and answered the following:

The truth is already showing …, to which he replied, what? Am I kidding it? So Angela answered yes, although she repented and retracted what she had said, “no, I wasn’t going to say that, you said it and I accepted it.”

During the same transmission, Pepe said that his son Leonardo He was not with them at the celebration since he went with his girlfriend and friends Aguascalientes To celebrate.