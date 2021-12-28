Signatures for revocation | News from Mexico

His name was Alfredo de la Peña, but they called him El Godoy, who knows why. No, better not go, because even if you want to, you will not be able to find out the origin of that nickname. He didn’t even know it himself. A very beautiful, gentle and ingenious man, he was nevertheless a vivacious virgin. This word is no longer used. It served to qualify the carefree and informal. I think that in all his life the Godoy did not put together an 8-hour shift. What was he living on, then? Miraculously, like the lottery, according to the Zacatecan lipophorus said about the Homeland. (Damn, that Zacatecan thing is very good, but the lipophoric thing.). El Godoy was neither a sablista nor a freeloader – his elegance of spirit prevented it – and he was aware of his modest credit stature. He used to say: “Lending money to me is like risking flying 10,000 meters above sea level clinging to the dick of a mosquito.” But he was a great commissioner. He sold what they gave him to sell, from ranches and houses to watches and fountain pens, and by selling someone else’s he could buy his own. He lived in his house, dressed with modest elegance, and indulged himself. It happened that one day the Godoy needed money – not much: a thousand pesos nothing more – for a business that was going to leave him a good profit. He went to the Financiera de Saltillo, on the corner of Allende and Múzquiz streets, met with Don Luis Cabello, the friendly manager of the institution, and asked for a loan for that amount. Don Luis loved Godoy well, but he knew him better, so he devised an affectionate subterfuge to deal with the request. “Of course I am, Alfredito,” he said affably. “Count on that money. I only ask you for one favor: Bring me the endorsement signatures of Don Isidro and Don Segundo.” Don Isidro López Zertuche and Don Segundo Rodríguez Narro were the richest men in the city, great businessmen whose fortunes were compared locally with those of Rockefeller, Rotschild and Morgan, and it was even said that when some of these potentates had financial difficulties they came incognito Saltillo to beg Don Segundo or Don Isidro to finance him. The good gift of Don Luis did not count on the fact that Godoy had a friendship from his youth with those two gentlemen, who gladly gave him their signature. After all, a thousand pesos was nothing to them. So the Godoy returned to the finance company and presented the two rubrics to Mr. Cabello. The banker recognized them, and trying to hide his astonishment he ordered his cashier to immediately write Don Alfredo a check for a thousand pesos. “Thank you very much, Luisito,” said Godoy. “Where do I sign?” “No, no, no!” He hastened to say to the banker. “Don’t spoil the other two signatures for me!” Well then: I am afraid that the millions of AMLO supporters who gave their signature for the revocation of mandate spoiled it. It will only serve to endorse a useless and costly exercise aimed at exalting the figure of the leader of the 4T, which is much to the liking of absolute and personalist rulers. Worse still: These signatures can be a dress rehearsal for others by means of which López Obrador’s clientele will demand that the Constitution be reformed in order to suppress the third transformation, the one with which Madero established the then and now much-needed principle in Mexico. of the presidential non-reelection. With this, AMLO parishioners would not only spoil their signature: they would also spoil Mexico more than it is already lost. “This is going to pay me dearly!” Don Cucoldo snapped such words to his wife’s beloved when they were surprised by yoga … in the conjugal bedroom. “Of course, sir,” the guy agreed without objecting. “Do you accept a credit card?” END.

Cato