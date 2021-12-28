Silvia Pinal “better than ever”, leaves the hospital area

Silvia Pinal overcomes crisis, but “will continue in intensive care” | Mexico Agency

Silvia Pinal, seems to increasingly overcome the condition that led her to be admitted to the hospital, according to recently revealed, the native of Guaymás, Sonora, presents an important advance when leaving the contagion area of ​​the hospital where she remains until today.

The “Mexican actress“Silvia Pinal, has kept everyone concerned about her state of health after making it known that she had contracted the dreaded condition.

However, although the “Mexican film diva“He is reported” out of danger, he will still remain in intensive care, “his daughter, Sylvia Pasquel, reported in an interview with the Hoy program.

“If the epidemiology council considers that my mother is already in the final stage, without symptoms, and is perfectly fine with her oxygenation, her heart rate and her pressure, they may consider the possibility of transferring her to intensive care, outside the area of infected patients, “Pasquel told the morning.









In the midst of the recent talk that Pasquel had with the Televisa program, the “Silvia Pinal’s firstborn“She shared that the whole family has stayed in contact with the famous series and movie actress through technology.

Similarly, he added that the diva, Silvia Pinal Hidalgo, does not present major complications derived from this condition, although she still has a slight cough.

A little while ago we were doing a Zoom with her, the whole family. It’s very good. All his vital signs are perfect, his oxygenation is perfect, he has no symptoms of any kind, no fever or anything. It is 100% asymptomatic. The only thing is his cough, which has a cough, he detailed.

The “film and television icon“, born on September 12, 1931, was admitted last Wednesday to a private hospital in Mexico City.

Sylvia Pasquel, who has excelled in show business, has provided further reports on the health of the “Mexican producer” in the last days.

According to the mother of Stephanie Salas, the remembered actress of film and television productions with titles such as “Viridiana”, “El Ángel Exterminador”, “María Isabel”, “El Inocente”, to name a few, is “stronger than ever “.

Pasquel decided to end once and for all with the rumors that have circulated around the health of the “businesswoman“, Silvia Pinal Hidalgo.

She is calm and stronger than ever, affirmed Sylvia Pasquel: There is Silvia Pinal for a while, have no doubt about this!, Assured the descendant of the famous dynasty.

The main reasons for his transfer referred to the heart complications that the histrionic presents, in addition to the positive result for the virus that he allegedly contracted in one of the last weekends, his daughter, the singer, Alejandra Guzmán, reported at that time.