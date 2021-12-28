Silvia Pinal will gradually stop artificial respiration

Sylvia Pasquel shared news about her mother’s health status, Silvia Pinal. The actress has been hospitalized since last Wednesday in a private health facility located in Mexico City, after heart complications and Covid-19.

“She remains asymptomatic, without fever or discomfort, it seems that she had a very light Covid”, assured his daughter in conversation with The universal. In addition, Sylvia Pasquel recounted a progress in her mother’s recovery that is encouraging: Silvia Pinal has been giving up artificial respiration.

“They began to remove the oxygen from him and this will be in stages, all in order for his lungs to start working on their own. and this is good news that speaks of the good response my mother has had and the rapid recovery she is having, “he said.

“The doctors are looking at the one who can go from Covid therapy to normal therapy, so that he can have a room with the comforts to spend his stay in the hospital as well as possible. and there they can continue to monitor it, “explained Sylvia Pasquel.

“Right now no one can approach, it is still isolated but it is no longer in the Covid area. It is very well,” he added.

Despite the fact that at some point the door was opened that Silvia Pinal could be discharged this Monday, the actress will remain in the hospital.