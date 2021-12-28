Silvia Pinal would infect several Covid-19 celebrities

Silvia Pinal, celebrities who could be infected | Instagram

After learning that Silvia Pinal had been infected, other celebrities They could have also done it after having contact with her, right away we will tell you some names that you will surely know.

After the news broke about him contagion of the first actress Silvia Pinal she got infected and had contact with other personalities in the environment, they started some rumors about possible positive cases just like her.

It was December 23 the date on which the case of the actress mother of Alejandra Guzmán became known, so those people who had contact with her days before this date they could give a positive test.

The case of Pinal moved all of Mexico, because as you will remember days before on December 12, Vicente Fernández lost his life.

Her own daughters were the ones who shared Silvia’s situation and who to date continue to share the current state of health of the actress, stating that he is very well.

The fright for his millions of fans is due to his age and condition, since he is over 90 years old and as an older adult he has a greater probability that his case will be fatal, as has happened with millions of people around the world.

Because the former host of the television program “Woman, real life cases” was infected, she did not show symptoms, which is why it was more difficult to find out about her situation.

For this reason, when he attended a meal in Cuernavaca, Morelos on December 18, those who were present at the event were alerted, among them is the actress Irma Dorantes, who was the last couple of Pedro Infante.

They were precisely celebrating the happy day of the saint of Irma, also known as onomastic day, the actress in an interview commented on some of the names who were in contact with Silvia Pinal.

Among them are Alejandro Tommasi, a renowned Mexican actor, in fact, most of them were actors from the union who were present.

The beloved and renowned actress Queta Lavat of 92 years old, Norma Lazareno of 73 respectively is also a famous actress.

The 88-year-old singer and actress of the Mexican gold film María Victoria Cervantes was also present and Rosita Arenas was also an actress with the same age as the singer; lastly Luz María Aguilar, 86 years old.

As you can see, they were important celebrity personalities, and precisely all of them senior citizens, we hope that none of them will test positive for the virus.