Singer Patti Smith received the keys to New York City

More than deserved. Today December 27, the singer Patti Smith received the keys to the city where she has resided most of her life, New York. The emotional ceremony was presided over by outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In your thank you speech, Patti smith, 75, said she was proud to be part of this city: “With all its challenges and difficulties, it continues to be – and I am a great traveler – the most diverse city in the world.” Excited and always with the poetic language that identifies her, she added: “I would like to give New York the key to me.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio also had emotional words towards the interpreter of “Gloria”: “It is a pleasure and an extraordinary honor for me, because for any of us who came of age in the seventies and eighties, there were many, many voices, many artists, many musicians, but only one Patti Smith ”.

At the end of the ceremony Patti smithIn the company of their longtime collaborator Lenny Kaye, they performed “Ghost Dance.”

New Yorker at heart

Patti smith He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on December 30, 1946. His relationship with New York City began in 1967, when he moved from New Jersey to Manhattan. There he dedicated himself to writing poetry, painting and acting.

In the “big apple” she was also exposed to the music that was played in clubs like Max’s Kansas City and CBGB, meccas of the punk scene, which took the city by storm since the late 1960s. Around those years, she began a complex love affair with photographer Robert Mapplethorpe.

After joining the band Blue Öyster Cult, Patti smith began his career as a soloist. Even then he was playing with his inseparable friend Lenny Kaye. His first album, “Horses”, produced by John Cale, is a punk rock masterpiece. It was followed by “Radio Ethiopia” and “Eastern”, produced by a young Jimmy Iovine.

Throughout his career, Patti smith He has received numerous decorations, such as “The Order of Arts and Letters”, from the French Ministry of Culture, in 2005. And in 2007, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

