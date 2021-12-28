so you can try the news

The new beta version of Telegram for Android includes two of the most anticipated functions by users of the application.

There are those who believe that Telegram is not a secure messaging application, but it is undeniable that it is one of the communication tools with greater variety of functions and tools that exist today.

With each update, Telegram receives new useful features, such as the option to protect multimedia content or the ability to personalize chats with custom themes. On this occasion, the messaging app has been updated to introduce two of the most anticipated functions by users.

The first one is the option of react to messages in a chat through emojis. The second is the “anti spoilers” feature that we heard about several days ago,

Reactions and spoiler messages come to Telegram Beta

For now, these new features are only available in Telegram version 8.4 beta, and not in the stable version distributed through Google Play Store. However, it is likely that the stable version update will be released soon for iOS and Android.

The reactions to messages They work in a very similar way to other messaging applications: you just have to make a long press on a message in a chat, and choose one of the 11 emojis that best represents our reaction. By selecting it, we will see a animation with the emoticon in question.

Once we have reacted to a message, the reaction indicator will appear to the right of the message itself. In case other chat participants react, everyone else will be able to see them.

On the other hand, in the case of messages with spoiler, Telegram has added the option to customize the text before sending the message, being able to mark it as spoiler so that it appears smudged when shipped. Thus, the chat participants will have to touch the message to be able to read its content.

To these two novelties must be added another, included in Telegram on the occasion of the Christmas celebration and the arrival of winter in much of the world. And it is that, with this new version, Telegram now includes an animated background in chats that simulates falling snowflakes.

Since all these functions are only available in the beta version of Telegram, we must make sure that the people we chat with have the latest beta version of the app, or else they will not be able to see the reactions or messages with spoiler. To be able to download Telegram 8.4 Beta on Android, it is necessary to access the Microsoft App Center repository and obtain the APK file, which must be installed manually.

