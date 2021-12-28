Sofía Castro revealed the consequences she had after reinforcement against Covid-19

The actress Sofia Castro revealed the reactions he presented after getting a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. “I bring 38.5 of temperature. I got vaccinated today, the third. Yes she is rude, yes she is strong, but, please, get vaccinated ”, indicated the daughter of Angelica Rivera.

He added that it is only a night when the person may have a fever and urged people to get vaccinated or receive booster doses as appropriate.

Sofía described that at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, December 27, she stopped feeling the feeling of cut body, “I woke up because when my temperature dropped I had a cold sweat all morning, drenched in sweat, and that made me feel better, I think I already had this vaccine. It’s not that bad, so please get vaccinated. ” An estimated 481 million additional doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been applied worldwide.

(Photo: Instagram @ sofia_96castro)

The young actress spent December 24 in the company of her father, Jose Alberto Castro, his mom, Angelica Rivera and her younger sisters, Regina and Fernanda. Moment he shared on Instagram. It should be noted that his parents maintain a close relationship.

He shared that his sister Fernanda had already been discharged, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, and the photo was the one they achieved after various attempts, “this is the five of us, an unconventional family, but more united than ever and obviously the best”.

In the image it stands out that the daughters of José Alberto and Angélica wore practically identical pajamas, while the outfits of the ex-partner are also similar. “May all good things embrace you, accompany you and stay with you forever. I wish you a lot of love, a lot of happiness and above all a lot of health. All my love and affection always! ”Added Sofía.

(Photo: Instagram @ sofia_96castro)

KEEP READING:

The RACISM of which Sofía Castro was a victim almost made her drop out of school

Beautiful: Sofía Castro imitates Angélica Rivera and breaks the network

Anniversary: ​​Sofía Castro turns 25; This is how Angélica Rivera’s daughter has changed over the years