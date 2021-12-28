South African Study Suggests Omicron Improves Immunity Against Delta Variant

The analysis included 33 vaccinated and unvaccinated people who were infected with the Omicron variant in South Africa (REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration)

Research by South African scientists suggested that Omicron infection enhances neutralizing immunity against the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, found that people who contracted COVID-19 disease with the Omicron variant, especially those who were vaccinated, developed enhanced immunity to the Delta variant.

The analysis included 33 vaccinated and unvaccinated people who were infected with the Omicron variant in South Africa. While the authors found that Omicron neutralization increased 14-fold over 14 days after infection, they also found that there was a 4.4-fold increase in SARS-CoV-2 Delta virus neutralization.

“Increased neutralization of the Delta variant in Omicron-infected individuals may result in a decreased ability for Delta to re-infect those individuals,” the scientists said.

Alex Sigal, Professor at the African Health Research Institute in South Africasaid on Twitter Monday that if Ómicron was less pathogenic as seen in the South African experience, “this will help drive Delta out.”

The Ómicron variant is already present in 110 countries and has generated outbreaks and long lines at testing centers (REUTERS / Javier Barbancho)



The South African researchers estimated that around 70% of people in their country had been infected with COVID-19 prior to the Omicron surge. And with about 30% of the population vaccinated, the authors were unable to separate the protection that infections provide from that that results from vaccines.

According studies conducted in South Africa, Scotland and the United Kingdom, there is a reduced risk of hospitalization and severe illness in people infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant compared to DeltaAlthough the authors say that part of that is likely due to the high immunity of the population.

Three investigations conducted on two continents found that Omicron infections more often result in a mild illness than previous variants of the coronavirus, offering hope that the current increase is not as catastrophic as feared despite the skyrocketing cases. The objective, always, is to control the situation as much as possible in order to avoid the collapse of the health system.

The researchers examined the course of Omicron across populations in South Africa, Scotland and England, and in light of the results in each scenario, which are still preliminary, suggested that the variant is less likely to send people to hospitals.

In line with two studies conducted in recent days, which referred to the lower hospitalization of people infected with the new mutation compared to the previous ones, the new research suggests that the variant first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, may have biological characteristics that make it somewhat less dangerous than Delta, the variant that has dominated the world from summer until now.

Natalie Dean is a biostatistician at Emory University in Atlanta, and said that “since this is everywhere and it is going to be so communicable, anything that reduces gravity will be better.”

The Ómicron variant doubles the cases of COVID-19 every 2 or 3 days in the communities where it circulates (EFE)

Apparently, the lower risk of hospitalization for Ómicron in those three countries may also be due in large part to the immunity of those populations, since many of those infected already had protection against serious diseases, either by previous infections or by vaccines.

Despite encouraging data regarding milder disease, Experts warn that the surge in new cases in many countries may still flood hospitals with Omicron cases , simply because the variant spreads much more easily than previous versions of the coronavirus.

“I don’t want to be an alarmist, but I don’t think you can let your guard down”said Christina Ramírez, a biostatistician at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Scientists warn that it is necessary to be alert, because While the new variant of the coronavirus may be causing milder illness on average, it is also spreading faster than any variant so far : It is already the dominant variant in the United States, Europe and many other regions of the world.

KEEP READING:

“The brutal infection rate of Ómicron is what enables us not to underestimate it, the only way is to accelerate the booster doses”

How to prevent new variants of the coronavirus such as Omicron from emerging

The 5 keys to what is known today about the Omicron variant that already affects 110 countries