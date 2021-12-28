“Spiderman”, undisputed king of the box office at Christmas

Spiderman’s latest film adventure, “Spiderman: No way home” has emerged as the undisputed queen of Christmas and has raised more than 1,000 million dollars worldwide to date, according to data from the portal specialized in the film box office. Box Office Mojo.

The third installment of the saga in its last stage started in 2017 by Jon Watts as director and Tom Holland in the skin of the arachnid superhero has raised in the United States and Canada to date, since its premiere on December 16, 467.3 million of dollars, of which 81.5 million have been only in the three days of the Christmas weekend.

The film is on its way to breaking all records.

Thus, it has become the highest grossing film in the shortest time since the start of the pandemic, and it is also Sony’s production that has reached the 1 billion mark the fastest since “Star Wars: The Force” did it in 2015. Awakens “.

At the US box office on Christmas weekend, behind Spiderman are the other two most watched movies: “Sing 2”, with 23 million and “The Matrix Resurrections” with 12 million.

“The king’s man” with 6.3 million dollars and “American underdog” with 6.2 are in fourth and fifth place, while the new adaptation of “West Side Story”, directed by Steven Spielberg, still does not take off and was placed in sixth place with 2.8 million this weekend.

Worldwide, Spiderman clearly leads the box office followed by two Chinese productions (“The Battle of Lake Changjin” and “Hello Mom”) and the James Bond film “No time to die”, as well as the ninth installment of ” Fast & Furious “.