“Sunday for All” ended and followers of Daniel Rucks ask him if he’s a joke

After 34 years and 8 months on the air, the presenter announced on his social networks that the contest space enjoyed by at least three generations of Salvadorans was reaching its grand finale.

On Sunday, December 26, at 5:30 in the afternoon, Daniel Rucks posted on his social media that TCS’s “Sunday for Everyone” contest program was coming to a grand finale.

“End of @ domingoparat2 today December 26/2021 Thank you so much !!”, wrote the presenter along with a video of the last episode.

In the clip of the farewell, Rucks recalled those more than three decades of broadcasting of the Sunday space with which three generations enjoyed. The show debuted on May 3, 1987, at Channel 2’s main studio.

“I am very proud of everything I have done throughout all these years …”, the singer-songwriter is also heard saying before giving the floor to his teammates, Tenchis Céliber, Brenda Contreras and Orquídea Somoza.

Within minutes, some of Rucks’ thousands of followers reacted to the news. Many, recalling details that were saved in their memory and others, questioning if it was all a joke, because the Day of the Holy Innocents, which is celebrated on December 28, is close.

One of the followers even shared a video dated December 27, 1987, in which Daniel announced the conclusion of the program and which ended up being a joke.

“Just kidding? that the day of the innocents is not the 28 of December “, posted another of his followers. Meanwhile, messages of gratitude and good wishes began to fill the profile of the faithful supporter of Club Deportivo Luis Ángel Firpo.

“Successes Daniel, in his new projects, because you are not one of those who stands still. A hug ”,“ Decades of hard work and waste of talent Daniel. Without a doubt my dear, you are an icon of Salvadoran communication that leaves a lot of school in the field of radio and television entertainment. May the new projects be very successful and have a solid track record as DPT2 ”,“ Thank you Chele Ruck for leaving a legacy and history on national TV, many good and bad things about the program, God bless you ”,“ Now you will have Timoteo Pampa time to go on Sundays to see your firm. Greetings from an Albo ”,“ Chele, there is no doubt that it has been a wonderful program. Since I can remember I grew up with DPTO2 and to this day there is nothing left to say THANKS for the years worked; where in its beginnings, Firpo managed to find a great influencer and representative in Salvadoran TV ”, are some of the dedications that the presenter received.

Visibly excited, in the video that Ruck shared announcing the end of DPT2, he is heard saying that the program ends on “September 26, 2021”, a detail that did not go unnoticed among some of his followers.

Quickly, the driver accepted his mistake and confirmed that the conclusion of the program was a fact.

“This program was the best in a time so convulsed that at that time we lived, many people changed the sadness of so much tragedy into joy for their contests and the wonderful prizes… 34 years of great joy. Go ahead @RucksDelBo “,” How many emotions … I remember the walks against drugs … “,” Fanfareaaaaa !!!! “, Internet users highlighted.