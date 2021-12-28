Sweet potato: 3 healthy reasons why you should include it in your diet

Admin 1 hour ago Health Leave a comment 25 Views

The sweet potato It is a tuber that belongs to the potato family, in fact it is known as the “sweet potato”, thanks to its sweetness and versatility to taste in countless dishes that range from complete preparations, salads, drinks, desserts and even garnishes. It also has a host of benefits that you can add to the body like all natural food that protects useful vitamins and minerals.

You should also know that according to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), internationally, it is the seventh most important food crop and in regions such as Asia, its consumption is high. In fact, China is the nation with the highest production and consumption of this product, this is due to its properties.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Reduce Holiday Stress With These 5 Easy Exercises

Alexandra ferguson (CNN) – Whether it’s the pressure of social demands or more physical causes …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved