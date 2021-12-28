Sylvia Pasquel sent an emotional message about the state of health of her mother Silvia Pinal

Mexican actress Sylvia Pasquel She was emotional about the health status of her mother Silvia Pinal, who this week was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

In a video published by the artist, about Christmas, she said that her mother is stronger than ever.

“This Christmas has made us reflect and realize how fortunate we are to have my mom’s presence, I want you to know that she is well, is calm and is stronger than ever. We really need our diva, but everything is going to improve and we will have her back. There is Silvia Pinal for a while, have no doubt about that! “, He indicated.

He also sent a few words to the artist’s followers, who have sent words of support for the celebrity. “I want to thank all your love, all your affection and all your good vibes in these moments that we are going through.”

Finally, Sylvia Pasquel told her followers: “I wish that a lot of love, a lot of health, and above all a lot of family unity come to your houses. I love you with all my heart, God bless you and be very happy ”.

Since December 22, Silvia Pinal was admitted to a hospital in Mexico City due to a drop in blood pressure. After several reviews and tests for COVID-19, the artist tested positive in the second test.

In the midst of this situation, Luis Enrique and Alejandra Guzmán also gave some details of how their mother’s health is progressing.

In an interview with ‘Venga la Alegría’, Luis Enrique commented: “We are in direct contact with my mother through the doctor and the truth is that the hospital staff have been wonderful, because my mother is awake, she is animated they are talking with her they put things on her, they spoil her a lot. She is in very good spirits, a very good clinical health, the truth is that the virus has not attacked her or inflamed any of her pneumonia that she had at some point ”.

For her part, Alejandra Guzmán said: “We talk to my mom in the morning, what happens is that she doesn’t like to be alone and right now she’s a little sleepy because of the same. So she looks better, she looks more chapeadita, more animated with the nurses, she is talking ”.

According to the singer, her mother is stable. “They will no longer have to put a pacemaker, he has never smoked so that is reflected. Well, they are treating her for a urinary tract infection, also for a small cough that she had pneumonia and that worries us, but this good clinical condition is the important thing ”.

Michelle Salas, granddaughter of Sylvia Pasquel and great-granddaughter of the celebrity, had to travel to Mexico to spend the festivities in the country. Thanks to this, he managed to see the actress before she was isolated by COVID-19.

“Sometimes when we say ‘everything happens for something’ in the bottom of our hearts we would have liked it to be different. This Christmas I can’t find as many words as I would like, since there is a little emptiness in me. And although I am calm that everything is fine, the lack that she makes me and that my loved ones make me is essential to achieve absolute happiness in me, “he said.