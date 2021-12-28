Teacher Rosa Silverio dies after several days admitted for Covid-19

The teacher of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) in the Social Communication chair, Rosa Silverio, died this Tuesday morning due to health complications generated by her coronavirus infection (Covid-19).

The information was provided by the UASD professor and friend of Rosa, Efraín Javier, through a message on social networks.

“I never thought of writing these lines, but it is my duty and my responsibility to inform our university family and their friends, also my friends, Rosa Silverio-Maggi, died this morning at sunrise, she left us with the arrival of the light, just as she was, all light and energy ”, expressed Javier.

Rosa Silverio had been in the Covid unit of the Medical Center of the Central University of the East (UCE) for several days; his father had recently died from the virus.

Silverio was a teacher of several generations of communicators in the classrooms of the UASD and was recognized for the good treatment of students in her work as an educator.

The news has generated regret among several of her students, who have taken the opportunity to highlight experiences and lessons they lived together with the teacher.

So far there is no information about the funeral services.