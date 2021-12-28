Telegram founder: “‘Apps’ like WhatsApp are riddled with security loopholes that governments can use to extract private data”

Several US state agencies do not even need a court order to access user information, declared Pavel Dúrov.

The founder of Telegram, Pável Dúrov, stated that WhatsApp and several other applications developed in the US have some security loopholes that the authorities of the North American country can use to access private user data.

In a post, the businessman referred to a recent leaked report, jointly prepared by the FBI’s Science and Technology and Operations Technology divisions, that shows what data and from which messaging services the agency can obtain it. Dúrov argued that the document shows that “Telegram fulfills its promise” not to violate the privacy of users, while “applications such as WhatsApp provide real-time user data to third parties and, despite their numerous claims about ‘the encryption of end-to-end ‘, they can also reveal the content of the messages. “

In this context, Dúrov indicated that many applications cannot guarantee the safety of their users, even if they wanted to, since their engineers reside in the US and have to develop “back doors” in their programs if the US authorities request it. . According to their claims, agencies sometimes do not even need a court order to gain access to personal information and in other cases these documents remain secret.

He also explained that the US National Security Agency (NSA) has ensured for years that “international encryption standards are in line with what the NSA can decrypt.”

“It’s no wonder US-based apps like WhatsApp are riddled with back doors: security loopholes intentionally planted for governments (and someone else) to use to ‘hack’ smartphones and extract private data from people. “, he stressed.

If you found it interesting, share it with your friends!