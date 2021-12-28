TETELO VARGAS STADIUM – Yermín and Mazara give the first victory to Licey

Yermín Mercedes hit two doubles and a single in five at-bats and drove three. Nomar Mazara went 2-2, produced two, scored four and the Tigres del Licey defeated the Eastern Stars eight by three on Monday at the start of the All Against All Series.

The Stars took the lead in the first against Lisalverto Bonilla, who opened by the announced Albert Albreu. Jeremy Peña greeted him with a double, advanced to third on a bunt by Abraham Almonte and then scored when Robinson Canó grounded to second.

A single by Dawell Lugo with the bases loaded drove in Nomar Mazara for Licey to equal the shares at one against Radhamés Liz, who started for Los Paquidermos

René Pinto put Licey in front 2-1 at the top of the quarter with a hit line to the right field with congested bases.

Not satisfied with the lead, the Tigers again placed three men on bases in the fifth off fireball closer Luis Medina, who was replaced by Wander Madrigal.

At 3-2, Nomar Mazara singled the center-back in two rounds off Madrigal, who was immediately hit by Yermín Mercedes with a double down the left line that brought another pair to the plate that put the scoreboard 6-1.

Licey made two more streaks in the seventh, one of which was also towed by Mercedes with a hit to left field against Chester Pimentel.

A homerun with one on board by highly regarded rookie George Valera at the close of the so-called “lucky inning” at the expense of Emil Rogers made it 8-3.

Rogers won (1-0) and Liz lost (0-1).