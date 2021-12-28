Thalía reveals Eduardo Capetillo and reveals the tantrum he made in a telenovela

December 27, 2021 was the 25th anniversary of the telenovela Marimarstarred by Thalia Y Eduardo Capetillo. Given this, the actors, who were also partners when they were part of the Timbiriche group, decided to make a live link to remember what it was like to share the scene in the aforementioned melodrama. However, the husband of Bibi Gaytan He did not imagine that the singer would also expose him and make known the tantrum he had during one of the recordings.

It all started when Capetillo, who played a footballer, after getting ready with a professional player, was asked to make a pair of scissors for one of the scenes. After several attempts, he managed to get it to come out perfect and then he realized that his execution had not been captured on video; which made him explode in fury. “For me to do, it is called a half scissors, that half scissors that is at the entrance [créditos iniciales de la emisión]”, he explained during the conversation that took place on Thalía’s YouTube channel.

“It cost you because you scratched yourself. I remember you threw a fucking tantrum ‘Why didn’t they record it ?!’ Because it was a [toma] you got a cannon [muy bien] and I do not know why [el camarógrafo] He didn’t record it, “Thalía recalled during the conversation.

The interpreter of “With everyone except me” assured that “I do remember that, mind you.” And he praised his colleague. “What a good memory you have,” he replied.

“I do remember because you had a cannon and who knows where the cameraman was, he was fixing something,” added the wife of Tommy mottola.

“But it was incredible. The truth is that when I see myself now doing the footballer scenes, if I say ‘that guy does play him'”, warned the businessman.

The anecdotes and some unknown data came to light in a friendly chat that Thalía and Eduardo Capetillo had for almost 40 minutes.

