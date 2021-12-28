That is why he does not renew the new contract offered to Memo Ochoa in America

The conditions that they put on Guillermo Ochoa to renew with América

December 28, 2021 · 07:55 hs

The most difficult decision for a soccer player is undoubtedly knowing when to retire, Guillermo Ochoa has the desire to stay in America to fulfill this dream, however, the Nido board would like to offer him something that the Mexican does not like.

In an interview for W Deportes, Guillermo Ochoa was clear that his intention is to play the last World Cup (Qatar 2022) and later play 5 more years, hoping that America will be the club where he will retire. However, from the Azulcrema directive they would put obstacles in their way.

More news from América: The slap that Jona Dos Santos gives to Córdova for despising the 10 of América

The first has to do with the time of the contract. Guillermo Ochoa will turn 37 next year and for America it is not viable to have such a long-lived goalkeeper in the squad. The second is the high salary. Paco Memo collects 4.5 million dollars year after year, an amount that becomes unsustainable for America.

What would be the future of Guillermo Ochoa?

Guillermo Ochoa, if he did not accept the salary reduction and the renewal time, would seek options in the MLS. The Mexican goalkeeper has seen the affection that the fans give him when he arrives with the Mexican national team and a juicy salary would convince him to reach North American lands.

More news from América: The player who would leave América after the arrival of Joao Jhosimar Rojas