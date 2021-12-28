‘That rival is useless’; Chávez Jr to Canelo for fight against Makabu

Editorial Mediotiempo

It seems that half the world is against about what Canelo Álvarez moves up to cruiserweight to measure up to Ilunga Makabu, Well, they have filled it with criticism; first he was the father of David Benavidez, for ‘running away’ from his son, and now Julio César Chávez Jr, who thinks that said rival ‘is useless’.

Canelo Alvarez seeks to face new challenges and that is why it will venture at cruiser weight, seeking to dominate a new division, but its detractors, such as Chávez Jr, they think that fighting Makabu is a hopeless case.

Chávez Jr exploded against Canelo

In an interview with ‘TNBoxeo’, the Son of the Legend criticized the virtual next fight of Saúl Álvarez, since he considers that Tapatío is a much better boxer than Ilunga Makabu, so there really is no point in fighting him.

“Canelo is a great boxer, you have no need to do that. That fighter (Makabu), even in heavy weight, If you are useless, you are useless in whatever weightHe’s not a rival of Canelo’s class, “said Chávez Jr.

The Junior commented that being an unknown boxer and what really he does not have the same ability as Saul, Tapatío is going to beat him easily, recommending that don’t fight makabu and who better take care to measure himself against a rival who is going to give him battle.

“Canelo must winYou can take care of a hit, but it is very difficult for this boy to beat you. Just seeing his face is not going to win, Let’s face it, “said Julius Caesar.

It is important to remember that Canelo Álvarez will challenge to the winner of the combat between Ilunga Makabu vs Thabiso Mchunu, for they will fight first for the WBC cruiser title, so the duel against the Congolese has not yet been agreed.