The 27 must-have tweaks, utilities, extensions, and widgets for your new iPhone to get it up and running

Now that you are the owner of a brand new iPhoneWhether it’s an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, or an earlier model, it’s time to get it right. There are a myriad of small tweaks, extensions and widgets that deserve your attention and whose usefulness improves greatly from day to day. Whether you are a newbie, an expert or you just switched to the iPhone, read carefully because you will surely find new tricks for you.

Essential settings and utilities on your iPhone

With all the years that he has the iPhone behind him, it’s easy to lose track of what it can do for us. There are a series of small adjustments and very useful apps that will help us in our day to day. We started.

Automate dark mode on your iPhone





The dark mode of the iPhone has not been around that long. More than just a color change, what it does is adapt the entire interface so as not to tire our eyes so much. In addition, third-party apps such as WhatsApp or Google Maps have been adapted for a long time.

You can automate dark mode on your iPhone like this:

Open Settings on your iPhone and go to Display and brightness.

In appearance, you can choose between light and dark.

But below you can choose an automation for dark mode to turn on with sunset and goes out with the dawn. You can also customize this schedule.

How to read QR codes without an app





The iOS camera has a built-in QR reader. Thus, you don’t need to download an app to do it, greatly simplifying the process. Simply open the camera, point to the QR code, and you will see the URL it will take you to appear. Press it and you will enter that website directly.

Access a Wi-Fi network by scanning the QR of your router with the iPhone





Now that we know how to scan QR codes with the iPhone, we can connect to any Wi-Fi network that uses it. We take a router in our hands, we point the camera and it will automatically offer us to connect to the network with the iPhone.

Prevent WhatsApp from flooding your photo and video library





There is a setting in WhatsApp that can make your iPhone fill up quickly. If this happens to you or you don’t recognize the photos and videos in your iPhone gallery, it is very likely that you have it activated. To avoid it:

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings.

In Chats make sure Save to Photos is off.

From now on, nothing will be saved automatically in WhatsApp of iPhone.

Find out which WhatsApp conversations take up the most space on your iPhone





Continuing with WhatsApp, it is normal that over time we accumulate trash digital space that occupies us on the iPhone. It does not need to be downloaded to our photo libraryWell, we already have it in the messaging app itself. To do cleaning from time to time, we have a built-in tool that will help us:

In WhatsApp go to Settings> Storage and data.

Enter Manage storage and there you will see a detail of each of your groups and contacts, as well as how much the conversations occupy.

Use Pocket to organize and store your favorite items





If you are an avid reader of the press, entertainment or more serious publications, many times you have wondered what to do with that article you just read and what you want to keep for reference. We tend to think that when we need it we will remember its title and it will be enough to search for it in Google, but this is not always the case.

Pocket is a free and multiplatform app that allows us allows you to save and tag those items. To have them safely and at hand whenever we need them. Download it here.

Use the native iOS translator





iOS comes standard with a pretty good translator. If we go on a trip or we want to have a conversation with someone foreigner of which we do not know the language, it can help us to understand each other. This app transcribes the original and translated text on the appropriate sides of the screen, followed by the translated audio. It works completely offline and conversations are kept private.

Always carry your driving license on your iPhone with MiDGT





MiDGT is the official app of the General direction of traffic. With it, we can always carry a copy of our driving license, as well as other things such as:

The points of the card that we have.

The vehicles that we have in our name.

The date of the last ITV that we have passed.

The truth is that it is a very useful app. With her, we can forget to bring our physical card and get rid of the wallet almost forever. Download it here.

Your COVID Passport always with you





You already know that you can download the COVID Certificate from the Ministry of Health to save it on your iPhone. But surely you didn’t know that you could use Siri to show COVID passport. A little trick for those who want to use it frequently.

Activate the iPhone privacy report





The privacy report is a feature added to iOS 15.2 that lets us know what do the apps we have installed do. It is a function that we must activate and that after a while, you will have analyzed what our apps do. To do this, go to Settings> Privacy> Privacy Report and turn it on.

As soon as you use the iPhone for a bit, you will see how which websites use trackers appear, the access to sensors by the apps, which ones access your contacts, etc. A most illustrative report.

The best extensions for Safari on the iPhone





Safari extensions for iPhone can be a great ally when it comes to surfing the net. You will have to authorize them individually from Settings> Safari> Extensions to be able to use them. We recommend you try some of the most popular to see the potential they have:

Noir: convert all websites to dark mode, whether they have it officially or not.

Lazy Words: is an extension that allows you to choose a language you want to learn and substitutes words in this language on the websites you visit. The idea is that you learn through osmosis.

Amplesion: when you open a page in AMP format from Google, it automatically recharges you with the real version. Apolesion is an extension that we recently tested thoroughly and that we recommend 100%.

StartPage.ai: rearrange your tabs to show you the most recent ones automatically.

Super Agent: fill in all cookie forms without your intervention.

PrettyWeb: create a different home page to the one we have by default in Safari, with a lot of customization options.

1Password – Safari's built-in version of the popular password manager.

Turn off the lights: makes the videos of a web stand out while you see them, obscuring the rest of the page.

Utilities and customization on your iPhone thanks to widgets





Widgets can be very useful tools in our day to day. They are simple “posters” that offer us information and that we can place on the Home of the iPhone. This way we receive updates to the apps that matter most to us without having to open them (they also act as shortcuts). Here we have selected the most prominent widgets for your iPhone:

Countdown widget maker: allows you to create a countdown for an event, including days, hours, minutes and seconds . It has many customization options if we pay for the premium version.

. It has many customization options if we pay for the premium version. Widgestsmith: with this app, many users lost their minds when it came to personalizing their iPhone. Very useful for programming widgets automatically, although its possibilities carry a great responsibility.

automatically, although its possibilities carry a great responsibility. Smart group: it is a widget that the iPhone has as standard and that learns from your use to place the most appropriate one at all times. We have from calendar locations to Photo Memories, through the battery indicator and your next appointment.

Google Maps: The Google Maps app has a couple of widgets, one for know more about our surroundings and another for quick searches.

and another for quick searches. Home Widget: it is a widget for your HomeKit accessories and environments. Create a widget on the Home of your iPhone and control them without having to enter the app.

Launcher: it is an app that allows us to create shortcuts to our most used actions. Calling a family member by FaceTime directly or opening your favorite news website with a single touch are some of the examples of what you can do.