The 3 teams that fight the signing of Diego Lainez; they already put a price on it

The options that Diego Lainez has to leave Real Betis

December 26, 2021 12:05 hs

Diego lainez has not had the necessary minutes in the Real Betis to establish itself as a holder. Manuel Pellegrini He has lowered his thumb and now the Mexican could hear offers to change of scene.

According to TNT Sports, three teams would be in the end to take Diego lainez, although your pass letter is very high, the idea is that you go on loan for a year so that you can have minutes of competition.

Elche, Espanyol and Mallorca would be the teams that are behind the 21-year-old player who after winning the bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 he has not managed to regain his level. Even at the Olympics he was already relegated to the bench by Jaime lozano.

How much do you have to pay to remove Diego Lainez from Betis?

According to the newspaper AS, the clause of Diego lainez would come to 75 million eurosHowever, if you want to borrow it, the club that wants it has to cancel the 2.5 million euros that the young Mexican has a salary.

