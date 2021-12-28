The 4 metaverse cryptocurrencies with potential growth in 2022

Cryptocurrencies in the Metaverse. (photo: CriptoNoticias)

After what Mark Zuckerberg announce the name change of Facebook to Goal to mark the company’s focus on the metaverse, the term has become a trend, not only among fans of the virtual reality but also in the media, the technology and of course, business.

The obsession with virtual spaces where people can socialize, work, learn or buy, have also touched the market of cryptocurrencies. With the increase in purchases of virtual space in exchange for decentralized assets, the sector has seen impressive jumps in the value of the currencies that are adapted to such projects.

Looking at the opportunities that the metaverse opens up in this area, among cryptocurrencies below a billion dollars in market capitalization and with good growth potential over the next year are CEEK, Chromia, WAXP and WILD

1. CEEK VR (CEEK)

CEEK is a cryptocurrency that is also based on technology Ethereum and serves CEEK VR platform, which aspires to be the future of music streaming and content creation.

What’s more, has a patent for a virtual reality headset which is available for sale.

The platform offers various options to earn tokens, create custom digital goods and currencies, and other products for artists and businesses. In particular, CEEK VR is developing a virtual stage for live concerts.

The current value of this cryptocurrency is USD $ 0.68 and the market value of the project is USD $ 505 million.

CEEK VR cryptocurrency. (photo: CEEK VR)

2. Chromia (CHR)

Like the previous cryptocurrency, the blockchain Chromia (CHR) too is compatible with Ethereum and allows the development of new applications, providing scalability, improved data management and openness, expanding options in the collection of commissions.

Various games popular are based on Chromia, such as My neighbor alice Y Mines of Dalarnia.

One of the newer features being developed is a new standard NFT called Chromia Originals, which will act as the main standard in the Chromia chain and as a compatibility layer for the ERC721 and BEP721 standard tokens.

CHR quotes USD $ 0.79 and have one market capitalization of USD $ 452 million.

Chromia Cryptocurrency logo. (photo: Inverzz)

3. WAX (WAXP)

Meanwhile, WAXP is the native token of the blockchain WAX used in video game decentralized such as Alien Worlds, Farming Tales, Prospectors and RPlanet, as well as in the creation and commercialization of NFTs, generating conditions of success for millions of salable tokens from big name companies like Major League Baseball, Street Fighter, Atari, among other.

What distinguishes WAX from other blockchains is that it does not require commission payments. Instead, users deposit their funds for further transaction processing.

The WAXP price is USD $ 0.49 and the market value is USD $ 922 million.

WAX cryptocurrency. (photo: DeFi Republic)

4. WILD

Wilder World’s native token, WILD, is a metaverse created with the professional game engine Unreal Engine 5 on the Ethereum blockchain.

While still in development, will allow the purchase of a wide range of digital goods and real estate, as well as its objective of becoming a non-fungible token market (NFT) characterized by a high liquidity , decentralized Y open to the community.

Wilder World provides the functionality Mint Factory that allows digital artists to create, design and market their own NFTs.

This cryptocurrency is trades to USD $ 3.88 and has a market value of USD $ 325 million.

Cryptocurrency Wild logo. (photo: Crunchbase)

