The 6 recommendations to personalize your Android device for free

Android is possibly the operating system most customizable mobile of all. For example, if you decide to root (a process with which you can modify certain functions that come by default) the terminal or use a endless possibilities of Google for your telephone or tablet adapt to your taste down to the smallest detail.

In this opportunity, we give you a guide with 6 options to fully customize your Android mobile without having to activate root or make another deep change in the device.

The idea is to focus on the original mobile phone options without having to make dangerous modifications that would put your data at risk.

1. Wallpaper

One of the first steps that will always be taken to customize your Android is change the wallpaper to one you like. To do this, follow the steps below:

Enter the setting from Android. Inside, click on section Screen. Tap on Styles and wallpapers.

If your manufacturer doesn’t have an option by that name, look for the option that mentions the term Wallpaper or the search tool in Android settings to find it.

When you select an image that you want to set as your wallpaper, you can do two different things:

– Set it as wallpaper on startup, which is the Android desktop.

– Use the image to home and lock screen.

Wallpaper on Android. (photo: Xataka)

2. Add widgets to the screen

Android widgets are the little windows that you can place on your desktop, in addition to the common icons.

Should press and hold the mobile screen and click on the option Widgets when a menu or edit window appears, which may vary by manufacturer and customization class.

Widgets on Android. (photo: WWWhat’s New)

This will take you to a screen where you can see the different available widgets, which are different in each application and depend on them. Therefore, according to the developers, you will see some or none of the styles, and the grids that each one occupies will always be shown to you.

Now, select the one you want to place by holding and dragging it.

Moving them is the same as in applications and in some cases, you can also resize them to suit the design you want to achieve.

Custom widgets on Android. (photo: Andro4all)

3. Change the sounds

Another great classic for customizing any cell phone is changing ringtones, notifications and alarms. This may help to distinguish it from other devices.

To do this, go to setting and click the option Sound you will see there.

In Sounds, you may not see any tone options at first. In this case, display the Advanced menu it should have at the bottom.

Here, you will already have different options to change the ringtone and sound of notifications and alarms on your device. Click on each of them to modify them.

You will now be able to see one or more tone lists in each of the three options and just select the option you want to use.

Ringtones on Android. (photo: AndroidHelp)

4. Install a new launcher (launcher)

Android Launcher or Launcher is the operating system display environment, whose design you will find when you enter various options on your mobile device; things like the icons you see on your desktop, options and gestures on your home screen, the app drawer, and more.

Each manufacturer has its own launcher, but there are also some third party options highly recommended if you want to fully customize your mobile.

Launcher installs like any other application and you will not need to root your mobile device or do anything different. Simply Import the launcher settings from the Google Play app store on your mobile device and download it like any other app.

Here are links to some of the best launchers you can find on Android:

– Launcher Lawnchair

– Lean Launcher

– Nova Launcher

– Pixel Launcher

– Little Launcher

– ADW Launcher 2

– Microsoft Launcher

– Action Launcher

– Evie Launcher

– Launcher 10

– Lens Launcher

– Peek Launcher

Launchers for Android. (photo: Movilpedia.com)

Once you have installed your chosen launcher, it may not be enabled by default.

What to do after installing and configuring it is to press the Home button on your Android, which is generally the middle button appearing between the three buttons below, in the shape of a circle.

Central button on Android. (photo: Xataka)

This will open a small window asking which launcher to use. There, select the launcher you installed in the list where the manufacturer of your device will also appear

Then click on the option Forever to use the same launcher without having to change it when you want to use it.

5. Change the font

Not all Android phones allow you to change the font to the default setting, but there are two methods you can use to make this change if you want to make it look really distinctive.

The first, although it may vary from one manufacturer to another, is to look at the on-screen settings or use the settings finder to find the term Sources. Here you can choose from the multiple options that your operating system gives you by default.

Android fonts. (photo: One expert)

Also, you can use third-party applications, tosome of the most popular are iFont, HiFont or GxFonts. When installing them, you just need to navigate the menu and choose the font.

IFont application for Android. (photo: Androidphoria)

6. Change application icons

Another classic in the advanced customization of Android is to change the icons of the applications, both in appearance and in form.

In some layers of Android you will find an application called Themes or Themes, where you can change the icons.

Theme and icons for Android. (photo: The Happy Android)

And if your mobile phone does not allow you to change the icons, you can also use a third party launcher as in previous cases, since almost all allow you to change them.

Of course, in these launchers they will only show up in the launcher itself and not in other parts of the system like the settings menu or recent view.

You can use launchers like Nova Launcher, Action Launcher, Microsoft Launcher, Evie Launcher, Apex Launcher or ADW Launcher among many others.

Nova Launcher. (photo: Engadget)

