The 8 best GPS navigators that you can install on your iPhone

If you like to travel and explore the world, then your ideal ally is a good Global Positioning System (GPS). Thanks to this service, you can develop routes and routes that will facilitate the arrival at the desired destination. In turn, they have become the most reliable method when it comes to find yourself in unfamiliar places.

And it is not for less, it is an incredible and practical system that manages to guide its users from the comfort of your mobile, so if you are traveling in a foreign country and with a different language, you do not have to despair, especially if you need an address, since you can use GPS and indicate the desired places.

GPS navigators: best options for iPhone

Waze Navigation Live Traffic

Apple Maps

CoPilot GPS Navigation

Navmii Offline GPS

MAPS.ME: Offline Maps, SPS Nav

OsmAnd Travel and Browse

Google maps

ViaMichelin: GPS, Radar and Route

If you want to know what the GPS navigators that you can install on iPhone, don’t worry, below you can see the better to install and manage to position yourself wherever you go. Let’s get started!

Waze Navigation Live Traffic

Waze is a unique application and one of the best GPS navigators that oscillates between the characteristics of a Global Positioning System and one Social network.

It is an innovative idea that provides its users with information in real time, and not only the addresses of the desired destinations, but also the conditions of the road and informs about possible events that may generate setbacks, relying on data provided by the users themselves.

In addition, you will be able to join groups of drivers who carry out the same routes that you frequent and indicate the fuel prices at the various service stations. As if that were not enough, the software is integrated with a section of Waze Audio Player that allows you to listen to music, podcasts and other entertainment.

With Waze you can be in contact at all times, sync routes Y find the ways more feasible to reach your destination in the shortest time.

Apple Maps

Apple Maps is a service developed by Apple for all devices with iOS, OS X and MacOs system, where it provides its users routes with a detailed guide on how to get there and the best adjusted routes to the way you are moving, whether by vehicle, bicycle or on foot.

Through the application you will be able to appreciate 3D maps, with references and qualifications from the various businesses. In turn, indicate the contact numbers and business hours, parks, recreation and care centers. Without a doubt, it is one of the best alternatives for iPhone and it comes installed natively.

CoPilot GPS Navigation

This application is primarily intended for truckers or vehicle users who make long journeys. Count with one voice guidance system with a targeting capacity up to 14 days.

In addition, it is ideal for those who work on the roads and depend on deliveries in an agreed time, which is provided by the app by having up to three different routes to reach your destination with estimated arrival time.

One of the most striking features of this app is that you can enjoy its use without having an Internet connection, since it works with preloaded maps.

Navmii Offline GPS

Navmii Offline GPS is another ideal option to guide you in terms of unknown routes and destinations. Like the app CoPilot GPS Navigation, has Integrated maps that will provide you with the routes without the need to be connected to a WiFi network.

Through additional payments you will be able to count on services of interest that will be provided to you real-time information on routes, especially traffic accidents, works in progress and other circumstances that may cause setbacks. Likewise, it has an audio guide and daily information synchronized with the traffic lights of the road.

MAPS.ME: Offline Maps, SPS Nav

MAPS.ME is an excellent tool for recreational or work trips. By means of this great app you will be able to have maps and routes that adjust to your way of transportation, either by means of a vehicle, subway, bus, bicycle and on foot with or without Internet.

Another peculiarity is that it provides routes and points of interest for entertaining tours. You will also have available hiking trails and indicates if the route to follow presents elevations or descents in the terrain.

Best of all, you can make hotel reservations through Booking.com and you can even share location via text messages or on social media.

OsmAnd Travel and Browse

OsmAnd Travel and Browse allows its users to have routes with the option of voice guidance, attaching to routes designed for vehicles, bicycles or walking. It has automatic redirection if the user deviates from the proposed path.

The application uses data from OpenStreetMap (OSM) free, so you can have a special guide with or without Internet access, you only have to download the map of desired region.

Google maps

One of the Most reliable and available GPS navigators for iPhone is Google maps, being developed by Google, which is one of the most innovative and creative companies for the convenience of its users.

Through the app, unlike having it in the usual Google search engine, you will appreciate the maps and routes without the need to be connected to a WiFi network.

With it you can have information about businesses at your disposal, tourist sites and services such as hours, contact numbers, references and qualifications. In turn, it has internal maps of museums, shopping centers, airports, hotels, service stations, among others. Always counting on real-time information of routes and highways.

ViaMichelin: GPS, Radar and Route

Like the aforementioned applications, it has real-time update about the state of the roads, desired place locations, elaboration of diverse routes for the arrival to the destination.

However, what most characterizes this application is that it indicates the transfer price, personalizing the data with the model of your vehicle, so the app will make an estimate regarding the fuel consumption and expenses for tolls and vignettes; indicating the fuel prices at the various service stations so you can save your finances.

Through this list of the best GPS navigators you can be sure that you will always be oriented and will open the way to discover new places of interest. Regardless of the region where you are, or the language that is spoken, be sure that you will find the way to the destination you want.

