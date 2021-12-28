The Batman presents his new trailer: the new film shows Robert Pattison, the Riddler and Catwoman

Lto movie starring Robert Pattinson, The Batman, brings us a new trailer where it lets us see a little more of the plot of this new adaptation of the man hawk from DC Comics, where be joined by Zoe Kravitz as the antihero, Catwoman.

In the trailer of 2 minutes and 39 seconds we can see new images of the plot where it seems that the villain of this occasion, The Riddler (Paul Dano), I will have unfinished business with Bruce wayne because of his family, because in a part of the video, the mythical butler, Alfred (Andy Serkis), apologizes to the tycoon for keeping a secret from his parents.

Vengeance equals justice for both the Bat and the Cat. Watch the new trailer for The Batman now. Only in theaters March 4. #Thebatmanpic.twitter.com/2WOHg74jbP ? The Batman (@TheBatman) December 27, 2021

We can also see that Zoe Kravitz will have an important weight in the plot being the love interest of this Batman and it seems to be not let him think clearly throughout the film. In addition to seeing new action scenes where we see Pattinson in all his glory.

The movie is scheduled to arrive on March 4, 2022 in the United States, although the date may still move due to the increases in infections by the variant of Covid-19, micron.