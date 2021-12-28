the best Samsung smartwatch pulls its price

Take advantage of the 70 euros discount on Amazon to get the beautiful Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung launched in August 2021 its new family of smart watches, the Galaxy Watch 4. The standard version, of the same name, plummets its price in Amazon, so it is the ideal time to get this advanced smartwatch, for example, as your own gift for Christmas. Specifically, the Galaxy Watch 4 falls to 199 euros in the 40 mm model.

The good thing about this Amazon offer is that you can choose between three different colors: black, silver and pink. The recommended retail price of this Samsung smartwatch is 269.90 euros, so savings slightly exceed 70 euros. You will do this with a Galaxy Watch 4 with good AMOLED screen, NFC and Wear OS as an operating system. By the way, in PcComponents and in The English Court it also goes down to 199 euros.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with 70 euros discount

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a watch that conquers by its design in the first place. We see at a glance that it has a beautiful, simple and minimalist aesthetic you don’t need anything else. It is also well built, obtaining a sturdy design thanks to a aluminum chassis and a silicone strap that you can change for any other 20 millimeter strap. It is also waterproof up to 50 meters deep.

As for the screen, this smartwatch mounts a 1.19 inch SuperAMOLED panel with 450 x 450 pixel resolution and Gorilla Glass DX protection. It is a completely straight screen that offers an excellent experience in terms of brightness, sharpness, colors, and viewing angles.

The processor that brings the Galaxy Watch 4 to life is the Samsung Exynos W920, with 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. As we saw in the analysis, the performance of the smartwatch is simply exceptional, even if you put him through several tasks at the same time. Undoubtedly, another of the great responsible for this positive aspect is Wear OS as the operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a smart watch packed with features and apps. For example, you can use Google Maps, Spotify and pay with the device thanks to the NFC chip. Of course, it also has multiple sports and health tools. Its battery is 247 mAh, allowing you to offer a day and a half of autonomy if its most important functions, such as the always-on display, are kept active.

