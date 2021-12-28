The chaos continues in world air transport by omicron | Coronavirus | DW

The omicron variant continued to sow chaos in air transport around the world this Monday (12.27.2021) with thousands of canceled flights, while continuing to set records in the number of infections, the last ones, in countries such as Denmark, Greece or Iceland.

The major airlines of the United States canceled more than a thousand flights on Monday and face the fourth consecutive day of cancellations, reported the American company Flight Aware, which provides flight information in real time.

At 9:15 a.m. local time on the east coast of the United States (15,19 CET on Monday), 810 air routes that had the North American country as their destination or starting point had been suspended, but five hours later the figure had risen to 1,074, which they account for more than a third of the total global cancellations (2,713).

Of the large US airlines, the ones that canceled the most flights today were United, American Airlines and Delta (with 94, 84 and 79, respectively); the most affected airport in the world turned out to be Seattle, where 84 planes did not take off and 91 did not land.

Many travelers were waiting for a new flight at Miami International Airport, following cancellations that took place during Monday’s joranda.

But while this highly contagious variant identified in South Africa in November is “a cause for concern,” “it shouldn’t be a cause for panic,” US President Joe Biden said Monday.

Christmas weekend of cancellations

By Christmas weekend, some 8,300 international and domestic air connections were canceled, and tens of thousands of flights had been delayed.

Europe has become the global epicenter of the rebound in the epidemic, with 2,901,073 new cases in the last seven days (55% of the world total), and the highest number of deaths, 24,287 in one week (53% of the total) , followed by the United States and Canada (10,269 deaths, 22%).

Denmark and Iceland announced daily case records, as did Greece, which has already reimposed the mask outdoors and will close bars and restaurants at midnight, also limiting the number of tables. Norway, on its side, has indicated that the new variant of the coronavirus is now the majority in the capital, Oslo.

The United States is also approaching another record number of infections, with about 215,000 new cases on Sunday, an increase of 83% in 14 days.

jc (efe, afp)