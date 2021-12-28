The court orders the seizure of Oscar Santamaría’s assets valued at $ 584,000

Oscar Santamaria, the contractor who agreed to receive $ 6 million in bribery, It is subject not only to the confiscation of assets by the federal prosecutor’s office, but to the seizure and possible restitution of funds acquired through fraudulent contracts, if the court rules in favor of a legal recourse filed by the Municipality of Cataño.

The superior judge of the Court of Bayamón, Betsy Asencio Quiles, ordered today, Tuesday, the embargo and the prohibition of the transfer of real estate belonging to Santamaría and the Island Builders company, created by him in 2018.

The attorneys for the Municipality of Cataño argued that the judge should order the seizure of the assets, as an alternative to obtain the eventual restitution of $ 584,220 obtained through fraudulent contracts.

“There is no need to make inferences here because one of the participants, who led the fraud, testified that Island Builders was awarded three contracts mediating the bribes”, argued in an interview with The new day, Claudio Aliff Ortiz, from Aldarondo & López Bras.

The lawsuit filed on Wednesday, December 22, by the law firm Aldarondo & López Bras, seeks to have the contract declared void because it was granted in violation of the laws of Puerto Rico.

The Municipality of Cataño Under his new mayor, Julio Alicea, he filed three separate lawsuits to recover funds fraudulently disbursed to Island Builders and Waste Collection companies., belonging to Santamaría Torres; and the JR Asphalt company, created by Raymond Rodríguez Santos and Mario Vargas Villegas, also indicted by the United States Department of Justice.

Aliff Ortiz answered, to questions from this newspaper, that regardless of whether the services were provided, “The Supreme Court has resolved, in innumerable cases, that the responsibility to comply with the constitutional provision that public funds be used for public purposes entails (…) that public money paid under a null contract can be recovered”.

Judge Asencio Quiles agreed with the municipality’s assessment that the defendant evaded being summoned, and demanded that Santamaría Torres and Island Builders identify all the real estate that belongs to them.

Two other lawsuits in progress

Two other similar lawsuits have also been filed by Mayor Alicea Vasallo for the purpose of recovering and seizing money disbursed to Waste collection already JR Asphalt, companies involved in the bribery and corruption scheme. In total, it is about the claim to restore $ 23 million to the municipal coffers, in addition to fines and fees.

The municipality is demanding that the $ 13.4 million disbursed to the Waste Collection be returned through four contracts and their modifications.

The superior judge of San Juan, Glorianne Lotti Rodríguez, scheduled the hearing for January 31 to discuss the provisional remedy of embargo and prohibition of transfer of assets in the case against Waste Collection, something that the city council asked her to reconsider. “Given the real risk that the defendant disappears or squanders the funds available to restore public funds, we request that the hearing … be held at any time during the days of January 3 to 14, 2022”, planted the lawyers.

Regarding JR Asphalt, the lawsuit demands that the $ 9.7 million paid through a total of 47 contracts be restored to the municipal coffers, with their respective amendments. The hearing to attend the provisional embargo remedy was scheduled for this Thursday.