The Criollos get a hitless victory against RA12

On their return to the Yldefonso Solá Morales stadium, the Creoles of Caguas beat the team RA12 in the first game of his doubleheader today, Sunday.

Without connecting hits and with a final result of 1-0Caguas improved their record to 15-10, while Roberto Alomar’s team fell to 8-17.

In the fifth inning, Jancarlos Cintrón marked the first race in the legendary stadium of the city of Cagüeña – which had not seen baseball action since 2017 – taking advantage of the defensive errors of the development team who, despite the defeat, did not allow freedoms in the bates de la Yegüita.

Alex Fagalde (3-0) scored the victory after pitching five full innings in which he allowed three singles and struck out three. Ricardo Gómez posted his seventh save of the season. Ricardo Vélez (1-2) did not have the same luck with a six-inning work tolerating the Creole race, although he struck out four.

In the second game, Edwin Díaz and Vimael Machín disappeared the ball in the 3-0 win.

Left-hander Christian Torres threw 1.2 innings and was the relay winner.

The game was started by Oscar de la Cruz, with four innings. He was saved by Aneuris Rosario, who struck out two of the three batters he faced. The defeat was for the right Juan Aponte.

Diaz broke the ice with a home run in the fifth inning and Machín took it out in the sixth inning with one on board.

The Indians both parties at the Bithorn

For their part, Indians of Mayagüez (17-9) defeated the Santurce Crabbers (14-12) with a 5-2 result in the first match of the double session at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium. Likewise, they took the second, defeating them by a minimum advantage of 4-3 in extra innings.

Mayagüez scored in the same first inning in the figure of Brett Rodríguez who walked and consecutive singles by Emmanuel Rivera and Brian Rey completed the first score of the game.

In the second episode, the tribe continued with a good offense to lead the Bithorn, 4-0. Chavez Young entered circulation on the error of third baseman, Iván De Jesús Jr. After two outs, Allan Marrero walked and starter Jason García’s wild pitch led Young and Marrero to scoring position.

The Indians lead hitter hit a ground rule double to deep right field bringing teammates to the plate. Two erratic shots by Garcia were the combination that propelled Rodriguez into the visitors’ fourth run.

Free ticket to Emmanuel Rivera, in his second turn back to the Mayaguez lineup, and a hit to Brian Rey marked the end of the exit of the cangrejero starter who lost the game by pitching one and two thirds inning where he allowed three singles, four runs – one of them clean, three walks and two strikeouts.

Reliever Nelvin Fuentes (3-0) claimed the win in two 2/3 innings where he pitched good ball for two singles and struck out seven crabbers. Braden Webb arranged the rescue.

Crustaceans appeared on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning. David Vidal opened the shoot with a single to center-back and, with two out, receiver René Rivera hit a good double-merit hit to propel Vidal from the start.

In the third chapter, Santurce made his second round to the diamond with Vidal’s sacrifice fly to drive Gabriel Cancel, who received a free ticket opening the entrance to put the game four runs for two in favor of the Westerners.

Ramón Rodríguez’s sacrifice fly in the fifth drove in the fifth race for Mayagüez on the legs of TJ Rivera, who was put in transit with a transfer courtesy of Bryan Escanio.

For the second game, the Indians scored early again, taking advantage of the lack of control of the Cangrejeros pitcher, Héctor Hernández.

Brett Rodríguez received a pitch opening the game and with one out, the local starter lost his zone giving consecutive walks to TJ Rivera and Danny Ortiz to fill the pads. Ramón Rodríguez took advantage of the panorama to drive the first run with a sacrifice fly to center-back.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the crab bats woke up with two consecutive doubles by Christian Vázquez and Iván De Jesús Jr. to tie the game at one run.

The Indians riposted and took control of the game once again when Brett Rodríguez returned to base with a transfer and Emmanuel Rivera hit left field unchallenged. Veteran TJ Rivera put up a sacrifice bunt advancing runners to scoring position and Danny Ortiz was in charge of boosting his 25th and 26th runs of the season with a double to right field, giving the tribe an advantage, 3-1.

In a give and take, the Cangrejeros again tied the challenge in the bottom of the fifth. Jan Hernández was hit by a pitch and Alexis Pantoja singled inside the infield to get into circulation. Roberto Peña put up a sacrifice bunt to get ahead of his teammates and Alexis Torres’ RBI single put the score to 3-3.

In the eighth inning, the Indians took advantage of the extra inning rule with Chavez Young running second. Glenn Santiago went unstoppable to the forest on the right which put runners in the corners. On a missed wedge play, a double steal of bases gave the visitors the winning run.

Closer Chase Shugart (1-0) was successful working for two innings without liberties and striking out three. Fernando Cruz (1-2) took the loss by allowing two singles, an unfair run and striking out five batters in two full innings.

This Monday the winter tournament presents two games starting at 7:10 pm

The RA12 will continue on the road when it visits the Carolina Giants at the Roberto Clemente stadium, while the Santurce Cangrejeros will host the Caguas Criollos at the Hiram Bithorn stadium.