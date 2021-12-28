The Eagles repeat as the best team in history

The Eagles Cibaeñas continue this Monday the search for a crown that will leave it alone in the historical leadership, but they have retained one that rewards consistency throughout its history.

The Eagles they get the highest score and retain the title as “best team in history” chosen by the Winter Ball Data platform (winterballdata.com), the most complete digital encyclopedia of Dominican ball.

The guinea pigs obtain a score of 46,477 points, ahead of the Tigres del Licey (45,083). Then come the Lions of the Selected (36,511), Bulls from the East (22,650), Giants del Cibao (21,070) and the disappeared Caimanes del Sur (13,448).

The ranking was updated after the conclusion of the regular series.

Parameters. The administrators of the site specialized in Dominican baseball statistics give 50% of the vote to the number of championships won, another 15% to the final disputed, 10% to the regular series won, 10% to the record of won and lost in that phase and 10% to postseason participation.

Also, it gives a 5% bonus to last place in the regular series for a range of 105%.

This chart explains how each category is scored. (Winter Ball Data)

“Fanaticism and popularity aside, the statistics were evaluated based on the achievements of each team in relation to the tournaments played and what percentage of their tournaments a team has reached each evaluated point and each aspect a percentage of the total score”, wrote the organizers in a note.

Eagles, Licey Y Selected have participated in 67 tournaments and Stars at 66. The ninth yellow is tied in titles with the Blues, but dominates 40-37 visits to the finals and also participation in the postseason (57), in addition to showing the best record in the regular phase (1896-1643). It is the team among the six participants currently with the fewest chances finishing in last place (5).

The Licey he is tied in crowns (22) and dominates the regular series title (18) with a historical record of 1856-1691 and participation in 54 playoffs.