The Ecuador Mission in New York is the one that manages the most resources

One of the memorandums of understanding signed in the X Binational Cabinet Come in Ecuador Y Colombia it is related to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in Israel. It is planned to develop the opening of a binational commercial office in Israeli territory.



According to him Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the installation of this office is still under negotiation. “Once this process is completed and there is a definitive date on its opening, the details of its operation will be announced,” it was reported.



This entrepreneurship office would be one of the new representations from Ecuador abroad established in the government of William Lasso, who plans to travel to Israel in January 2022.

For now, it is not known budget what would I count on. But what was known in mid-December is the amount assigned to diplomatic missions Y consulates of Ecuador abroad in 2021. According to the Government’s Open Data portal, the country allocated USD 14.7 million.

The permanent mission from Ecuador in New YorkThe United States is the one that receives the most resources, for consumer goods and services. This delegation handles USD 646 422. In the first three quarters of the year, it executed 90% of what was assigned.

The permanent diplomatic mission of New York promoted a vaccination campaign against covid-19. Photo: Chancellery

Second is the consulate in Queens, with USD 624 114, also for consumer goods and services. Until the end of September, it executed 84%.

The ambassador from Ecuador in the United States, Ivonne baki, recognized days ago those who lead these delegations for their “dedication and commitment to serve Ecuadorians.”

The ecuadorian community in New York it is one of the most numerous that resides abroad. Concerning Migrants Day, there were talks, informative talks, health check-ups and also a Bell from vaccination against covid-19.

The third delegation that receives the most resources is the embassy in Madrid, Spain, with USD 522 599 for consumer goods and services. Until the end of September, the budget execution percentage was 77.87%. At the beginning of December, it was confirmed that the former president of Congress and former mayor of Quito, Andrés Vallejo, received the approval to lead the mission there.

The Embassy in Berlin, Germany, is fourth in the ranking. Of the USD 438 481 projected, 77% was accrued until the third quarter of the year. And the fifth is the permanent mission in Geneva, Switzerland, with USD 436 685. Until September, 75% was used.

The chancellor, Mauricio Montalvo, recognized within the framework of Migrant day to all the compatriots who went out in search of better days. The intention of the Government, said the official, is to undertake the route of the reactivation so that they exist greater opportunities, not only for those who are in Ecuador but also for migrants who wish to return to the country.

The Chancellor also sent a message to the international community, so that the rights of Ecuadorians residing abroad are respected. “Just as we open the doors and promote the regularization of thousands of citizens, we urge other nations to ensure the well-being and respect of all our fellow migrants.”

The representations that less budget had for consumer goods and services were the Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, with USD 3,649; followed by the consulate in lime (Peru), with USD 14 207; and the consulate in Havana, Cuba, with USD 15,600.

Those that executed the least were the consulate in Phoenix, United States, with 34%. The same percentage is registered by the Embassy of San Salvador, in El Salvador.