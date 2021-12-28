The environment ensures that it contributed more than 136 billion to the economy during 2021

Santo Domingo, RD.

The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources carried out various actions during 2021 that allowed important steps to be taken in compliance with Law 64-00 and the guidelines of the National Multiannual Plan of the Public Sector 2021-2024, while contributing to the reactivation economic with the approval of projects that represent investments for more than RD $ 136 billion.

The initiatives implemented by the institution have been executed taking into account that ecosystems and the services they provide are the basis of the quality of life of Dominicans and support of the economy, so they must be protected with all the tools that provides the Law 64-00 and the other regulations in force in the country related to this matter.

Below is the detail of the achievements by area:

Conservation of Protected Areas and biodiversity

Among the most important actions to guarantee the defense of the National System of Protected Areas (SINAP), the execution of the Action Plan for the Rescue of the Valle Nuevo National Park stands out, which has allowed the Ministry to have control of the South slope for the first time with the establishment of two protection and surveillance centers for the access of the San José de Ocoa province. It also highlights the progress to start the rescue of the Sierra de Bahoruco and Los Haitises national parks, which are fundamental to guarantee the country’s water security.

The Ministry of the Environment through the Vice Ministry of Protected Areas and Biodiversity also began the reengineering of SINAP to strengthen the infrastructure for public use necessary in the protection units, among which the construction of new facilities to visit El Morro de Monte stands out. Cristi, Visitor Center in Los Haitises and delivery of equipment for around one million pesos to be used in patrolling tasks of the technicians and park rangers of Lake Enriquillo, among others.

This has allowed more than a million local and foreign tourists to visit protected areas even with the incidence of the covid-19 pandemic.

Also, the Ministry negotiated before the Executive the creation of the Loma Los Siete Picos National Park, approved by Decree No. 659-21 and the proposal was elaborated to reestablish the Manolo Tavares Justo National Park, with the purpose of protecting the upper basins of the Bao and Mao rivers and their main tributaries, taking into account the productive activities that traditionally take place in and around the protected area.

Climate change

In what has to do with climate change, during 2021 strategies and tasks were implemented aimed at promoting the adaptation of ecosystems to this phenomenon, mainly in the upper basins, through natural solutions, as well as identifying impacts on security. food and the necessary actions to take accordingly.

Environment began the execution of the project “Increasing resilience, through nature-based solutions in Latin American cities (Nature4Cities)”, an initiative financed by the Green Climate Fund, with an amount of US $ 1,049,000.00, with the participation of Honduras, Ecuador, Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

Likewise, from the project “Roadmap for a circular economy with the support of the Climate Technology Center and Network (CTCN)”, the first country diagnosis on circular economy was generated, in order to encourage and disseminate national projects and actions to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, focusing on five sectors: manufacturing, agriculture, construction, transportation and tourism. The goal is to support the reduction of GHGs by 27% by 2030 and thus contribute to the global goal of maintaining the global temperature at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

It is important to note that last November, the country was part of the “Glasgow Pact”, which seeks to accelerate global climate action, which was adopted during the Twenty-sixth Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change ( COP26) held in Glasgow, United Kingdom, where the Dominican delegation led by the minister, Orlando Jorge Mera, had a notable participation in defense of the country’s position in this forum that brought together decision-makers at a global level.

At the event, the delegation signed declarations that will allow the country to be a recipient in the case of forests of an important part of the around US $ 19 billion that will be destined to reverse deforestation.

During COP26, the Dominican Republic signed the declaration “Action on forests and land use”, endorsed by more than 100 world leaders.

The country also served as spokesperson for the Alliance of Small Island States (Aosis), and emphasized the support that island countries need to face climate change.

“That is why our persistence in raising funds at a global level, through the Green Climate Fund or the World Environment Fund, so that we can bring together the resources for the investment that the country needs if we want to adapt to climate change, estimated in $ 8.5 billion ”, highlighted Jorge Mera.

The Dominican Government became the thirteenth country in the world and the third in Latin America to sign with the World Bank a Payment Agreement for the Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) that will allow the nation to receive payments of US $ 25. , 000,000, offsetting the verifiable reductions of these gases from forest carbon over the next 5 years.

Along the same lines, efforts were made to promote the approval of 19 regional and national projects with various sources of international cooperation, equivalent to more than 1.25 billion dollars.

In 2021, the Ministry of the Environment also signed the Agreement on Payment for Reduction of Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (ERPA), through which the country will receive a payment for results from the reduction of 5 million CO2 in a period of 5 years.

In addition, the “El Seibo Resiliente” project was executed together with the European Union, with which progress is being made in the rehabilitation of 1,700 hectares of coastal and terrestrial ecosystems.

Water management and forest resources

In 2021, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources carried out the Comprehensive Management Plan for Priority Watersheds, with the aim of making strategic ecological restorations, recovering and maintaining the forest cover in fundamental areas for water production and guaranteeing water resources. .

At this point, 15 basins have been prioritized based on socioeconomic and environmental criteria. These are: Yaque del Norte; Yaque del Sur; And one; Nice; Camú; Ozama-Isabela; The caves; Artibonite; Higuamo; Maguaca; Chacuey; Macasías; Guayubín, Nizaito and Nigua.

Among these, six basins were selected as the most critical: Artibonito, Nizao, Haina, Ozama, Yaque del Norte and Yaque del Sur, since there are the rivers that supply water to a large part of the population. In these six basins, thanks to an investment of 26 million 744 thousand pesos, 112 thousand tasks were restored, thereby generating 2,141 green jobs in this year 2021.

Regarding the Sustainable Management of Forest Resources, during 2021 we worked extensively in the organization of the Bank of Endemic and Native Forest Seeds, processing in this period 63,252 pounds of fruits, which produced 9,397 pounds of seeds of different forest species, guaranteeing the reserve of genetic material for the production of seedlings that allow progress in the Reforestation Plan.

In addition, forest plantations with more than 10 million trees were established, mainly preserving the water-generating areas, protected areas, the border line, among others, places of strategic importance to increase the country’s forest coverage.

Likewise, from August 2020 to date, ten million protection trees have been planted, which gives the national territory a forest coverage of 43%, according to data from the National Forest Inventory published in 2021.

Recovery of costs

During this year the Ministry also managed to recover 10.2 kilometers of the country’s coastline that were occupied by illegal businesses, such as those in Arena Gorda, Playa Cabeza de Toro and Playa El Valle, Samaná.

Also 26.08 km of coastal areas were restored, which means more than double what was restored in 2020 in which 11.14 km were restored.

In addition, the south west coast was intervened with plantations of 32,170 plants of different species of mangroves in various coastal points.

Supervision and punishment of crimes

During this year the process of regularization of 130 non-metallic mining entities began at the national level, and in the new administration a total of 2,000 people have been brought to justice and administratively sanctioned. These actions are distributed in 758 judicial submissions and 1,242 sanctioned cases with the support of the National Environmental Protection Service (SENPA) and the Specialized Attorney for the Defense of the Environment.

With the sanctions, fines representing more than RD $ 124 million pesos have been imposed for environmental crimes such as illegal extraction of materials in rivers, felling of trees, illegal fishing, among others. In the January-December period of this year, 1,397 complaints were received, an average of 116 complaints per month, which triples the attention to users compared to the previous period.

Education

The Environmental Education and Disclosure Directorate trained 9,000 teachers and a total of 78,656 citizens were provided with knowledge about the sustainability of the environment and natural resources.

Economic motorization with authorizations

This year the Ministry received 3,122 requests for various projects, including hotel construction, non-metallic mining, among others, pertaining to environmental management, soil and water, forest resources, protected, coastal and marine areas. In total, 608 projects have been authorized. These permit applications have contributed RD $ 136 billion to the Dominican economy.

At the One-Stop Shop, 26,055 users were served and 3,122 projects received, of which authorizations have been issued to 2,234, that is, 72% of the requests have been completed. This translates to an average of 43 certifications delivered each week.

Waste management

Among the measures implemented to guarantee environmental quality, the application of Law 225-20 on Integral Management and Co-processing of Solid Waste stands out, the issuance of Resolution 0036-2021 that seeks to regularize most of the 240 landfills identified in the country that They operate under the open sky and the launching of the Public-Private Trust that will allow to promote the definitive solution of this issue.

At the same time, for the first time the Duquesa landfill is under controlled management, allowing the inhabitants of the Santo Domingo province to have environmental quality, without the pollution and smoke that this open-air landfill generated for years.

To improve the quality of the beaches, through the Vice Ministry of Coastal and Marine Resources, more than 10.2 km of coastal length were recovered, the baseline was drawn up for the establishment of management indicators and beach quality baseline for the establishment of the comprehensive policy for coastal management, as well as 12 days to measure the amplitude, dynamics of the beaches and the effects of climate change.

Within the framework of the macroalgae (Sargassum) problem management program, eight strategies are being implemented to define formulas that include effective economic solutions to the impact of sargassum on tourism.

Decree 418-2021 was also complied with, which establishes closed periods until 2023 for several marine species, including parrotfish and doctors that are essential for the maintenance of beaches.