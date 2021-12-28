The first transcatheter mitral valve repair therapy is performed at the Damas Hospital

The procedure seeks better results with minimal invasion to the operated body.

Doctor, Alejandro López Más, interventional cardiologist, Doctor Ernesto Soltero, cardiothoracic surgeon, and Helder Hernández, electrophysiologist.

Mitraclip is the first therapy repair of the transcatheter mitral valve in a minimally invasive procedure, was performed for the first time in the Damas Hospital this December 28.

According to what the doctors in charge of the surgery explained, this process provides a treatment option for patients with severe regurgitation that even with optimal medical therapy present symptoms such as heart failure and are not candidates for cardiac surgery for various reasons such as age or functional capacity of their heart.

Recommendations after The procedure

The repair and replacement surgery Mitral valve surgery can help reduce symptoms and improve your quality of life, according to the Mayo Clinic, where it is suggested that the patient should attend regular check-ups with their doctor to make sure that the new or repaired valve is working. correctly.

In addition to the consumption of anticoagulants, the doctor may also recommend cardiac rehabilitation, a education and exercise program designed to help you improve health and aid recovery after heart surgery.

Following a healthy lifestyle is important for heart health before and after mitral valve surgery. A healthy lifestyle includes the following:

No Smoking

Get regular exercise

Eat a healthy diet

Controlling stress