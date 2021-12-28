The iPhone 12 and 13 now have discounts, are they worth it?

Released just a few months ago, the iPhone 13 is Apple’s best smartphone to date without counting the ‘Pro’. It offers a design similar to that of the previous year, but with improvements in the cameras, the chip and especially the battery. It is available in several colors to choose from and with capacities of 128, 256 or 512 GB of storage.

We also remember that, as with many other devices, these are marketed by Apple itself. What does this imply? Well, basically, that they are one hundred percent original and completely new, which is not little. Apart from that, you can enjoy 2 years warranty that will be managed by the Cupertino company during the first year and by Amazon during the second.

Now, their sales are only present in the intermediate versions. That is, if you buy a 256 GB one you can get a 60 euro discount compared to its price at Apple. It is not that it is an outrageous discount, but it is at least worth taking into account for the savings it entails and, above all, because have units in stock as to receive it tomorrow. Precisely the latter is complicated today.

What is there to know about the offer of the iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12 you already know it too. Despite its differences with the iPhone 13, it is still a very capable device and valid for 2022. It now has various sales in its 64 and 128 GB versions that make it a real bargain.

Of course, perhaps the ’13’ will compensate you more. And not because of the benefits of this iPhone 12 but because of its availability. Unfortunately, the remaining units of this terminal are scarce and you would have to wait several weeks for it to arrive. If this does not matter to you and you had already planned to buy it and save money, we would not see any objection to your purchase.

