The NBA 3-point record owned by a teammate of Kevin Durant

There’s a 3-point record held by Patty Mills, Kevin Durant’s teammate in the Brooklyn Nets, and you can’t believe Steph Curry or Ray Allen don’t have it.

There are few things so certain and unanimously accepted in the world of National Basketball Association (NBA) like the fact that Stephen Curry he is the best shooter ever. The player of Golden state warriors finished consolidating that by becoming the league’s top 3-point scorer a few weeks ago.

He surpassed who is considered the second best pitcher, Ray Allen. Both perimeter have had huge games in the NBA and great importance in memorable moments. However, there is a record that neither of them holds and it is somewhat surprising.

This December 25, in the Christmas game between Brooklyn nets Y Los angeles lakers, the Nets won 122 to 115 with 36 points of James harden, who added 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and 34 units from the Australian shooting guard Patty mills.

A) Yes, Harden and Mills became the first pair of teammates to score 30 points Everybody in a party on Christmas day since Charles barkley Y Kevin Johnson did in 1993. Plus, Mills broke another record.

Patty Mills over Stephen Curry and Ray Allen

On the Nets, Mills has been able to show how good he is as a shooter. Against the Lakers he had one of his best games of the season, and the best match for a shooter at Christmas: He shot 8-of-13 on 3-pointers and became the player with the most shots out of three made on that date..