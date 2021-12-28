The NFL playoff landscape at the end of the Week 16 games

Dolphins crept onto the scene in the AFC, Bucs, Chiefs and Cowboys clinched the division title, while three more teams were eliminated from postseason contention.

There is no doubt that NFL it is a strange place.

In the Week 16, the Miami dolphins (8-7) crept into the playoff scene in the American Conference with their victory in “Monday Night Football” Over the New orleans saints (7-8), which hurt their chances in the National Conference.

The defeat of the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) Thursday night was not so expensive for their aspirations, not the beating suffered by the Baltimore Ravens (8-7), who gave their place to the Dolphins.



1 Related

The Arizona cardinals (10-5) also stumbled again, but tied up their ticket to the postseason. Finally, the Dallas cowboys (11-4) they didn’t even have to jump onto the field to guarantee their title of the NFC East, thanks to the triumphs of teams outside their division: the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and Las vegas raiders (8-7).

After completing the Week 16, there are already five teams classified for the postseason in the National Conference, for just one in the American.

If the season culminated today, this would be the confrontations in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs:

The Miami Dolphins sneaked into the No. 7 seed in the AFC with their win on “Monday Night Football.” ESPN Digital

American Conference

The Kansas city chiefs (11-4) are champions of the AFC West for the sixth consecutive year. What else is new?

The Chiefs – the only team in the conference to qualify mathematically for the postseason – flattened the Pittsburgh steelers (7-7-1) in Arrowhead, and they remain as the best team in the AFC, and the team with the longest winning streak in the entire league, scoring eight consecutive wins.

Pos. Team Record one.* Chiefs 11-4 two. Titans 10-5 3. Bengals 9-6 Four. Bills 9-6 5. Colts 9-6 6. Patriots 9-6 7. Dolphins 8-7 * Rest in Wild Card Round >> Qualified for postseason

The Tennessee Titans (10-5) remains second, but could not tie their divisional crown after beating the Niners Thursday, thanks to the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) beat the Cards in action on Saturday. Either way, they stand right in the AFC, waiting for a stumble from KC.

Then come the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6), who massacred the Ravens to take the solo lead of the North. With all that, the worst team in that sector are the Cleveland browns (7-8), but they are only two games away from Cincy. The closure in this division is screaming, despite the fact that three of the four members fell in Week 16.

Finally, the Buffalo bills (9-6) have regained control of the East, beating the New england patriots (9-6).

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The first ticket of Wildcard is still in the hands of the Colts, followed by Pats. Finally, the Ravens received a huge Christmas present with the surprise defeat of Los Angeles Chargers before the Houston Texans (4-11), to place seventh, and leaving the Bolts out of sowing, temporarily.

The crosses in the AFC for Wild Card Round they would mark us Dolphins visiting the Titans, in a game that curiously we will see next week; to the Patriots traveling to the jungle to meet the Bengals, and the Bills receiving the Colts. Indy beat up Buffalo by 41-15 in the Week 11, but of the remaining party there is no antecedents this season.

National Conference

Three teams stamped their passports heading to the postseason in the NFC, and two divisional titles were distributed in the Week 16.

The Green bay packers (12-3) retained their best team tag in the NFL, after beating the Browns in a Saturday game. Everything points to what Aaron Rodgers He will have a week off when the regular season is over to try to recover as much as possible from the broken toe that has plagued him for several weeks.

Pos. Team Record one.* Packers 12-3 two. Cowboys 11-4 3. Rams 11-4 Four. Buccaneers 11-4 5. Cardinals 10-5 6. 49ers 8-7 7. Eagles 8-7 * Rest in Wild Card Round >> Qualified for postseason

The Cowboys they already had a playoff ticket in hand – thanks to the victory of Tennessee last Thursday – but the triumphs of the Falcons Y Raiders in Sunday afternoon games they assured that Dallas would have the tiebreaker criterion of calendar strength in favor over the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) in the East, even before they took to the field in the night game to wreck the Washington Football Team (6-8). It is his first divisional title since 2018.

Los Angeles Rams (11-4) pulled out of the comfortable seat of division leaders in the West to the CardsBut they both have their invitation to the postseason dance. Finally, the Tampa bay buccaneers (11-4) were crowned in the South, where they did not rule since 2007.

The Cards They already have three consecutive defeats, so they are entering the postseason in reverse mode. The Niners, in the same division, cling to the sixth ticket of the NFC. Philly currently holds the seventh and last place in the NFC.

Follow exclusively all the action of “Monday Night Football” live on Star +. Subscribe NOW.

The matches of Wild Card Round would include – if the season ended today – the Cowboys facing Eagles for the third time in the year, Niners they would stay in California but they would travel a little further south to meet the Rams in The Angels, and the Cards they would pack their bags to land in Tampa bay.

Dallas surpassed Philly 41-21 in Week 3, but they have a pending commitment on the final day of the regular season, so they would face each other in consecutive weeks. The duel between Niners Y Rams It would also be the third of the year, with San Francisco taking the victory in the Week 10, by 31-10, but still with a pending appointment in the Week 18. As in the previous case, it would be a repetition in consecutive days between the same opponents. Finally, Arizona has not had a chance to see in person what it offers Tampa bay in the current regular season.

The eliminated

Three teams from the National Conference added their names to the list of teams eliminated by the race of playoffs; two in the first batch of Sunday games of the Week 16, and one more in the second batch.

Team Mark Removed Seahawks 5-10 S16 Giants 4-11 S16 Panthers 5-10 S16 Bears 4-10 S15 Jaguars 2-13 S14 Jets 4-11 S14 Lions 2-12-1 S14 Texans 4-11 S13

The New York Giants (4-11), Carolina Panthers (5-10) and Seattle Seahawks (5-10) lost any chance of the miracle, to join the five teams that had previously been without postseason opportunities.

Those five previous teams are the Chicago Bears (4-10) and Detroit Lions (2-11-1) in the NFC, Y Houston Texans (3-11), Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) and New York Jets on the AFC (3-11).

Regarding the race for the first shift of the next draft of the NFL, Jacksonville took a huge step forward in the Week 16, falling before Jets. It would be the second consecutive offseason with the Jags choosing before anyone else in college player recruiting.

Note: Refresh your browser to make sure you are viewing the most up-to-date version of the postseason table.